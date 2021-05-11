MILFORD — Benefitfing from four pins in the lower weight classes, the North Attleboro High wrestling team began its Hockomock League season with a 40-31 victory at Milford High Tuesday.
- Mansfield fell 45-26 to Oliver Ames as James Fichera (170) and Colton Johnson (220) took pins for the Hornets.
North Attleboro 40, Milford 31: 106-Boulanger (M) won by forfeit; 113-Darling (M) won by forfeit; 120-Ferguson (NA) def. Lyons 11-6; 126-Yan (NA) pinned Denomme; 132-Ferro (NA) pinned Deans; 138-Faris (NA) pinned Murray; 145-Smith (NA) pinned Testa; 152-Alves (M) def. Galligan 8-0; 160-Donovan (M) def. Gouck 10-3; 170-Shepard (NA) def. Cruz 6-0; 182-Duest (M) pinned Berthiaume; 195-Dean (NA) pinned Mastroianni; 220-Yohn (M) pinned Leary; 285-Wise (NA) def. Kaye-Kuter 10-2.
Oliver Ames 45, Mansfield 26: 120-Hardie (OA) pinned Greta Hobbs 0:28; 132-Max Farley (M) def. Constantinou 16-0; 138-Noah Price (M) def. Dobbin 4-3; 145-Mirrione (OA) pinned James Mahoney 2:54; 152-Lipski (OA) def.. San Connelly 10-4; 160-Juste (OA) pinned Sam Gutierrez 2:55; 170-James Fichera (M) pinned Morrison Easton 1:15; 195-Nwadiugwu (OA) pinned Odin Miller 0:42; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Mills 1:29; 285-Hinton (OA) pinned Charles Saba Mansfield 1:20.
