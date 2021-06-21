NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High wrestling team overcame an early deficit as Andrew Faris and Ethan Smith took consecutive pins at the 138 and 145 pound weight classes to spark the Rocketeers to a 45-33 victory over Hingham High Monday in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
North faced a 15-12 deficit after five matches, but Faris scored a pin 15 seconds into his match and Smith needed just 63 seconds to take six points to put the Rocketeers (11-1) on top.
North Attleboro held a 30-27 lead when Greg Berthiaume took a decision at 182 pounds and Austin Dean scored a second period pin to put the Rocketeers comfortably on top 39-27.
North Attleboro faces the winner of Tuesday’s Plymouth South-Duxbury match for the sectional title.
MIAA Division 2 South Sectional
Semifinal at North Attleboro High
North Attleboro 45, Hingham 33: 120-Tyler Tobias (NA) won by forfeit; 126-Braxton Ferro (NA) won by forfeit; 132-Gidman (H) def. Kyle Dumke; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Evans 0:15; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Gray 1:13; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Doyle 3:45; 160-Anderson (H) pinned Dylan Vigstol 5:32; 170-Parker (H) pinned Joe Shepard 3:04; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) def. Fleming 8-3; 195-Austin Dean (NA) pinned Schwartz 3:30; 220-Conroy (H) pinned Kaiden Leary 2:32; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Balonis 3:53.
