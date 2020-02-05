NORTH ATTLEBORO — Mike Edmonds (170), Montrel Jackson (182) and Keysun Wise (220) came through with key pins as the North Attleboro High wrestling team rallied for a 40-30 victory over Foxboro High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
North Attleboro was facing a 27-19 defict before Edmonds took six points to close the gap. Jackson put North in front 31-27, while Wise’s six points presented the Big Red with a 34-30 edge.
“We’re young down low (weight classes),” North coach Geoff Burgess said of the Rocketeers (12-9), “but from 170 and on up, we have seniors and experience.”
The Rocketeers are included in the 16-team field for the Division 2 Dual Meet Championships Saturday at North Andover, while Foxboro (9-8) will be competing in the Division 3 Meet at Ashland.
- Norton (17-4-1) prepared for the Division 3 Meet with a 56-14 conquest of Hopkinton in a Tri-Valley League meet. Ray Rodriquez needed just 14 seconds for a pin to win his match at 220 for the Lancers, while Steven Chaffee (106), Nathan Arduino (182) and Danyle Ayala (285) all scored six points in less than two minutes.
- Mansfield (11-9) took a 45-30 Hockomock League decision at King Philip winning the first five matches of the match for a 24-0 lead. Max Farley (132), Will Stratton (145) and C.J. Glaropoulos (170) all scored first period pins for the Hornets, who travel to Westford Saturday for the Division 1 Dual Meet. Jackson Kelly (138), Noah Reidel (152), Shawn Conniff (195), Hunter Hastings (220) and Youseff Lofti (285) all took pins for KP (15-9).
North Attleboro 40, Foxboro 30: 106-James Fraser (F) pinned Tyler Tobias 1:35; 113-Alex Yan (NA) def. Youseff Nasri 4-2; 120-Sean Bubencik (F) won by forfeit; 126-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned T.J. Whitehouse 0:46; 132-Chris Galligan (NA) def. John Corey 13-2; 145-Andrew Farris (NA) pinned Simone; 152-Neale (F) pinned Greg Berthiaume; 160-Rennie (F) pinned Dean Austin; 170-Mike Edmonds (NA) pinned Addeche; 182-Montrel Jackson (NA) pinned Gallagher; 195-Dow def. Alex Warsofsky 6-2; 220-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Ferguson; 285-John Kummer (NA) pinned Hughes.
Norton 56, Hopkinton 14: 106-Steve Chaffee (N) pinned Carlson 1:30; 113-Dion (H) pinned Calvin Lyons 4:30; 120-Dean Santangelo (N) def. Liptak 13-3; 126-Alex Turcotte (N) won by forfeit; 132-Anthony Tripolone (N) def. Heang 20-8; 138-Dan Clapp (N) def. Tedstone 10-9; 145-Ian Barker (N) pinned Walker 3:19; 152-LaSada (H) def. Gabe Thomasson 5:43; 160-Ben Khoklan (N) def. Muzzy 5-0; 170-Sokol (H) def. Nick Andreason 6-1; 182-Nathan Arduino (N) pinned Sullivan 1:20; 195-J.D. Artz (N) pinned Hanson 4:18; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Oliveira 0:14; 285-Danyle Ayala (N) pinned Shanmura 1:19.
Mansfield 45, King Philip 30: 106-Owen Weber (M) pinned Davala 4:55; 113-Stefan Wells (M) def. Campbell 5-4; 120-Noah Price (M) def. DeBaggis 3-2; 126-Antonio Sevastos (M) pinned LeClair 2:29; 132-Max Farley (M) pinned McCasland 0:53; 138-Jackson Kelly (KP) pinnned Josh Weisel 1:28; 145-Will Stratton (M) pinned Ossanger 0:39; 152-Noah Reidel (KP) pinned Joe Moran 0:48; 160-Ciaran Connolly (M) pinned Ricci 2:50; 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Morrealle 0:17; 182-Aidan Archambault (M) def. O’Brien 12-8; 195-Shawn Conniff (KP) pinned Kevin Latauda 1:44; 220-Hunter Hastings (KP) pinned Isaiah Manuel 2:46; 285-Youseff Lofti (KP) def. Lofeith Chundi 3:14.
