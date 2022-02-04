NORTH ATTLEBORO — Foxboro High's wrestlers got off to a fast start by sweeping the first three bouts, but the North Attleboro High wrestling team rallied to win nine of the final 11 matches to roll to a 45-27 Hockomock League victory on its home mat Thursday.
The Rocketeers (11-5, 2-2 league)) received pins from Greg Berthiaume (195, 4:45), Zachary Haffner (113, 1:45), Griffin Gouck (152, 1:34), Keysun Wise (285, 3:15), Alexander Mottinger (220, 4:35) and Dylan Vigstol (182, :11).
The Warriors (4-3, 2-2) had pins from Ian Marcotte (132, 5:48), James Fraser (126, 1:25) and Aareb Chowdhury (105, 1:45).
North Attleboro travels to North Andover for a quad meet Saturday while Foxboro will wrestle in an invitational at Duxbury High Saturday.