NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High wrestling team scored a major victory in stunning defending MIAA Division 2 Sectional Sectional champion Sharon High 33-30 Thursday.
Junior Keysun Wise, wrestling at 285 pounds in the final match, won with two seconds left in the second overtime period on a pin to provide North Attleboro (2-0) with its margin of victory.
Ethan Smith scored a dramatic 6-4 win at 145 pounds, while Jaad Ishmail also came away with a 5-3 decision over a defending sectional titlist.
- Under the lights of Macktaz Field, King Philip scored a 43-21 victory over Mansfield in a Hockomock League match.
- “It was different and cool,” Mansfield High coach Mark DeSanto said of the outdoor competition. “It was nice for the kids to be able to breathe, but the mat did get a little bit slick after the sun went down.”
- Norton (1-0-1) took 18 points from three forfeit wins, while Ben Khokhlan took a key irst period pin at 182 as the Lancers came home from Hopkinton with a 48-25 Tri-Valley League victory.
King Philip 43, Mansfield 21: 106-Casetta (KP) won by forfeit; 120-Campbell (KP) pinned Greta Hobbs 1:45; 126-Ossinger (KP) won by forfeit; 132-Max Farley (M) pinned Debaggis 3:57; 138-Gorman (KP) def. Noah Price 6-2; 145-Cloutier (KP) def. Sam Connolly 3-0; 152-Will Cunniff (KP) def. Jaquen Peters-Wolfe 16-8; 160-Reidel (KP) pinned Sam Gutierrez 1:56; 171-Ricci (KP) pinned James Fichera 1:55; 182-Odin Miller (M) won by forfeit; 195-T.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned O’Brien 1:30; 220-Colton Johnson (M) def. Hunter Hastings 4-2; 285-Lofti (KP) def. Andrew Cameron 9-2.
Norton 48, Hopkinton 25: 132-Dion (H) def. Jason Winston 8-2; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Walker 3:36; 145-Lasada (H) def. Nate Tripolone 11-8; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Brook 1:35; 160-Pentone (H) def. Nick Andreasen 7-4; 170-Dave Thomasson (N) won by forfeit; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Muzzi 1:35; 195-Sokol (H) def. Nathan Arduino 9-0; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Sokol 1:32; 285-Pierson-Woodruff (H) pinned Danyle Ayala 0:48; 106-Biftasil (H) pinned Rocco Tarantino 1:05; 113-Steven Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Jake Lunn (N) won by forfeit; 126-Ryan Browne (N) pinned Crlson 1:09.
North Attleboro 33, Sharon 30: 120-Landsen (S) def. Tanner Ferguson 6-3; 126-Birnbaum (S) puinned Alex Yan 3:15; 132-Braxton Ferro (NA) def. Landstein 5-1; 140-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Bilke 1:14: 145-Ethan Smith (NA) def. Cashen 6-4; 152-Gosetty (S) def. Chris Galligan 3-1; 160-Jaad Ishmail (NA) def. Friedman 5-3; 170-Varvak (S) pinned Joe Shepherd 1:59; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Hortbogen 2:35; 195-Kovas (S) pinned Austin Dean 0:25; 220-Kaiden Leary (NA) pinned Ardudumilli 1:28; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Radkin 7:28.
