NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High wrestling team took four first-period pins en route to a 47-0 victory over Canton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Keysun Wise (285), Alex Warsofsky (220), Andrew Faris (138) and Braxton Ferro (132) all took six points within the first two minutes for North Attleboro (3-0), which meets Mansfield Friday.
- King Philip (2-2) fell 51-25 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match. Cole Ricci took six points for KP with a pin at 170 pounds. The Warriors visit Oliver Ames Thursday.
North Attleboro 47, Canton 0: 132-Braxton Ferro (NA) pinned Xayvethy 1:09; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Jones 1:56; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Sica; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) def. Gunning 17-9; 160-Jaad Ismail (NA) pinned Pham 5:09; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) def. Collins 19-5; 195-Austin Dean (NA) def. Baran 6-0; 220-Alex Warsofsky (NA) pinned Richards 0:59; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Boiteux 1:04.
Franklin 51, King Philip 25: .138-Mike Gorman won by decision; 145-Colby Cloutier won by decision; 160-Noah Reidel won by decision; 170-Cole Ricci won by pin.
