NORTH ATTLEBORO — Mike Edmonds, Chris Galligan and Montrel Jackson each won all four of their matches as the North Attleboro High wrestling team split four matches at its five-team invitational meet, taking victories over Bridgewater-Raynham and LaSalle Academy of Providence.
North faced a 39-36 deficit entering the final match against Bridgewater-Raynham, but Alex Yan secured a pin to give the Big Red a 42-39 decision.
Edmonds (170) and Jackson (182) both won all four of their matches on pins, while Galligan (132) won two of his four matches on pins. In addition, Tanner Ferguson (106) and Alex Warsofsky (195) each took three pins. North next visits Milford Tuesday for a Hockomock League match.
The Mansfield High Hornets fared well at the 12-team Minnechaug Regional Meet. Senior Will Stratton won all four of his matches at 145 pounds, three on first-period pins to pace the Hornets.
In addition, senior Aidan Archambault (182) and senior C.J. Glaropoulos (170) also each won four matches, taking two and four pins, respectively. Mansfield next competes Saturday at the Peckham Invitational Meet in Canton.
Norton High (4-3) scored victories over Danvers (42-30) and Hingham (39-36) in a quadrangular meet. Dan Clapp won three matches, two at 138 pounds and one at 145 with two pins for the Lancers, while Nick Andreasson won all three of his matches at 170, two by pins. Norton next hosts Norwood for a Tri-Valley League match Wednesday.
Norton 39, Hingham 36; Norton 42, Danvers 30; Sharon 37, Norton 24: 106-Steve Chaffee (2-1, two pins); 113-Calvin Lyons (2-1, two pins); 120-Dean Santangelo (1-2, one pin); 126-Alex Turcotte (2-1); 132-Nathan Tripolone (1-1, one pin), Anthony Tripolone (1-1); 138-Dan Clapopo (3-0, two pins); 145-Ian Barker (1-1, one pin); 152-David Thomasson (2-0), Jahvon Morson 0-1); 160-Ben Khoklan (1-2, one pin); 170-Nick Andreasson (3-0, two pins); 182-Nathan Arduino (2-1, one pin); 182-Dimitar Yatsev (0-2); 220-Ray Rodriguez (0-2); 285-Danyele Ayala (0-3).
North Attleboro 55, LaSalle Academy 16; NA 42, Bridgewater-Raynham 39; Plymouth South 40, NA 36; St. John’s Prep 46, NA 24: 106-Tanner Ferguson (3-1, three pins); 113-Alex Yan (1-3, one pin); 126-Ethan Smith (3-1, one pin); 132-Chris Galligan (4-0, two pins); 138-Kyle Dumke (2-2, one pin); 145-Jon Lozinski (1-3, one pin); 152-Andrew Faris (1-2), Greg Bethiaume (0-1); 160-Dylan Vigstol (0-4); 170-Mike Edmonds (4-0, four pins), Austin Dean (0-2); 182-Montrel Jackson (4-0, four pins), Joe Shepard (0-2); 195-Alex Warsofsky (3-1, three pins); 220-Keysun Wise (3-1, one pin).
Mansfield at Minnechaug Reg. Super Quad: 106-Owen Weber 1-3; 113-Stephon Wells 1-3; 120-Noah Price 2-2; 126-Antonios Sevastos 2-2; 132-Max Fahey 3-1; 138-Josh Weisel 0-4; 145-Will Stratton 4-0; 152-Casey Washburn 1-3; 160-Kieran Connolly 0-2; 170-C.J. Glaropoulos 4-0; 182-Aidan Archambaul 4-0; 195-Rich Maneul 0-3; 220-Noah Jellenik 1-3.
