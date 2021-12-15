WAYLAND — Taking four consecutive pins in the upper and middle weight classes, the North Attleboro High wrestling team returned from Wayland with a 46-31 victory in a non-league match.
Ben Lodi (160) and Dylan Vigstol (170) both took late first-period pins with four and seven seconds left, respectively, for the Rocketeers. Then similarly, Dylan Vigstol (170) and Greg Berthiaume (182) took late first-period pins with seven and 18 seconds remaining, respectively, in their matches.
The Norton High Lancers returned from Bellingham with a 51-30 victory in the Tri-Valley League match. Chase Connell (113), Jaylon Pardo (120), Nolan Winfield (126), Jason Winston (132), Calvin Lyons (138) and Anthony Tripolone (145) all took consecutive pins for the Lancers as Norton gained the lead.
Winston needed just 48 seconds to win his match, while Connell needed just 62 seconds and Winfield 65 seconds to take six points for Norton.
Norton and North Attleboro will engage in a quadrangular meet Saturday in the Rocketeers’ Pickering Gymnasium.
North Attleboro 46, Wayland 31: 106-Lang (w) pinned Dylan McCall 1:06; 113-Keenan (W) def. Abraham Guir; 120-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Taggart 3:53; 126-Harding (W) pinned Tyler Tobias 3:50; 132-Braxton Ferro (NA) pinned Liu 4:44; 138-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Chase 0:41; 145-O’Driscoll (W) pinned Nate Galligan 3:56; 152-Deeley (W) def. Griffin Gouck; 160-Ben Lodi (NA) pinned Rosen 1:56; 170-Dylan Vigstol (NA) pinned Duffy 1:53; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Tobe 1:42; 195-Austin Dean (NA) def. Nguyen; 220-Fennelly (W) pinned Alex Mottinger 4:12; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Greene 1:03.
Norton 51, Bellingham 30: 285-Danyel Ayala (N) def. Pitner 7-3; 106-Puri (B) pinned Rocco Tarantino 1:12; 113-Chase Connell (N) pinned Lahan 1:02; 120-Jaylon Pardo (N) pinned Cochrane 4:22; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Montagni 1:05; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned DiFiore 0:48; 138-Cal Lyons (N) pinned Hampton 2:55; 145-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Bauntlett 3:31; 152-Tom Mulvaney (N) won by forfeit; 160-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Davidson 3:32; 170-Tasca (B) pinned Dimitri Yatsivov 3:58; 182-Critto (B) pinned Pat Dynan 5:51; 195-Silva (B) pinned Ben Khokhlan 2:26; 220-Ferguson (B) pinned Amani Vicente 2:33.
