ASHLAND – The North Attleboro High and Norton High wrestling teams surprised the respective fields assembled at the MIAA Division 2 and 3 Dual Meet Championship Tournaments, as both the Rocketeers and Lancers took third place among the 16 schools entered in each.
“That was beyond my expectations,” North coach Geoff Burgess said of the Rocketeers, who stunned No. 2-seeded, twice-beaten Beverly 36-34 in the quarterfinal round of competition. A key pin by 220-pound senior Keysun Wise, one of his three wins in the meet, presented North with an eight-point lead.
Then senior heavyweight John Kummer also won his third match of the meet, taking a pin to present the Big Red with an insurmountable lead.
“Everyone was touting Beverly,” Burgess said of the pre-meet favorite. North won that match, but then lost for the second time this season to Plymouth South in the semifinal round.
In addition to Wise and Kummer each winning all three of their matches, North seniors Mike Edmonds (three pins at 170), senior Montrel Jackson (182) and junior Ethan Smith (126) also won all three of their rounds.
The Rocketeers now travel to Whitman-Hanson Saturday for the Division 2 South Sectional Tournament.
Coach Patrick Coleman’s Norton High Lancers were the No. 4 seed for the Division 3 Meet. After drawing a first-round bye, Norton beat fellow Tri-Valley League member Holliston (39-37), then Wayland 46-33 in the quarterfinal round before losing to No. 1-seeded Wakefield 36-28 in the semifinal round. No. 1-seeded Melrose captured the title.
The Lancers (20-5-1) provided drama throughout. Facing a 10-point deficit against Holliston with two matches remaining, both Dean Santangelo (120) and Alex Turcotte (126) took six-point pins to vault Norton into the lead. That enabled Norton to avenge a loss to the unbeaten Tri-Valley League Panthers in the first match of the season.
“We’ve come a long way,” Coleman said of the Lancers’ progress, with Turcotte (three pins at 126) and junior Nathan Arduino (three wins, two pins at 182) paving the way to a third-place finish.
“Now I think that we have a good shot at the Division 3 Sectional,” Coleman said of the Lancers’ chances at Foxboro High Saturday.
In Westford, the Mansfield High Hornets beat Boston College High, but then lost by a similar 38-33 score to Framingham. Owen Webber (106) scored a pin in his match against BC High to put the Lancers in front 32-30.
Noah Price (120), Antonios Sevastos (126), Will Stratton (two pins at 145), Ciaran Connolly (160), C.J . Glaropoulos (two pins at 170) and Aidan Archambault (182) each won two rounds for the Hornets, who participate in the Division 1 South Sectional Meet Saturday at New Bedford.
MIAA Division 1 Dual Meet Championship
Mansfield 38, Boston College High 33; Framingham 38, Mansfield 33: 106-Owen Webber (1-1, one pin); 113-Stefan Wells (0-2); 120-Noah Price (2-0); 126-Antonios Sevastos (2-0, one pin); 132-Max Farley (1-1, one pin); 138-Josh Weisel (0-2); 145-Will Stratton (2-0, two pins); 152-Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (1-1); 160-Ciaran Connolly (2-0, tech fall); 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (2-0, two pins); 182-Aidan Archambault (2-0); 195-Isaiah Manuel (0-2); 220-Kevin Lateuda (0-2); 285-Lohith Chundi (0-2).
MIAA Division 2 Dual Meet Championship
North Attleboro 60, Gr. Lawrence 18, North Attleboro 36, Beverly 34; Plymouth South 45, North Attleboro 28: 106-Tyler Tobias (1-2, one pin); 113-Alex Yan (1-2, one pin); 126-Ethan Smith (3-0, two pins); 132-Chris Galligan (2-1, one pin); 138-Andrew Faris (2-1, one pin); 145-Andrew Burns (0-3); 152-Dylan Vigstol (1-2, one pin); 160-Austin Dean (1-2, one pin); 170-Mike Edmonds (3-0, three pins); 182-Montrel Jackson (3-0, two pins); 195-Alex Warsofsky (0-2); 220-Keysun Wise (3-0, two pins); 285-John Kummmer (3-0, two pins).
MIAA Division 3 Dual Meet Championship
Norton 46, Wayland 33; Norton 39, Holliston 37: Wakefield 36, Norton 28: 106-Steven Chaffee (2-1, one pin); 113-Calvin Lyons (1-2, one pin); 120-Dean Santangelo (2-1, two pins); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-0, three pins); 132-Anthony Tripolone (2-1, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (2-1, one pin); 145-Ian Barker (1-1), Jahvon Morson (1-1, one pin); 152-Gabe Thomasson (1-0); 160-Ben Khoklan (2-1, two pins); 170-Nick Adreasson (2-1, one pin), Dimitar Yatsov (0-1); 182-Nathan Arduino (3-0, two pins); 220-Ray Rodriguez (0-3); 285-Danyle Ayala (0-2).
