NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High wrestling team took seven pins to down Oliver Ames High 44-9 in their MIAA Division 1 South Sectional opener Friday.
Jace Lunn (120), Nate Tripolone (145) and Anthony Tripolone (152) all scored first period pins as Norton downed Cohasset in the Division 3 South Sectional to set up a title match against Foxboro.
In the Division 3 Central Sectional, Tri-County edged Holliston 42-36. Matt Dowd (132), Joey Leonardi (145), John Hansen (170), Cormac Phoner (182), and Connor Jackson (195) all won by pins. Tri-County (10-3) will face the winner of Saturday’s Ashland-Boston Latin Academy matchup in the Central Division III finals next week.
North Attleboro 44, Oliver Ames 9: 113-Ferguson (NA) pinned Rusmor 3:32; 120-Hardie (OA) pinned Tobias 3:20; 126-Constainte (OA) def.Ferro 7-3; 132-Dumke (NA) pinned Lipski 4:22; 138-Faris (NA) def. Widdop 12-4; 145-Smith (NA) won by forfeit; 152-Galligan (NA) pinned Powers 1:26; 160-Gouck (NA) pinned Joste 3:11; 171-Shepard (NA) pinned Morrison 0:42; 182- Berthiaume (NA) pinned Hoffman 1:40; 195-Nawadgun (OA) def Dean 3-1; 220-Leary (NA) pinned Mills 1:18; 285-Wise (NA) def. Hamilton 9-0.
Norton 51, Cohasset 19: 106-Br. Blinn (C) pinned Rocco Tarantino 2:35; 113-Steve Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Jace Lunn (N) pinned Bre. Blinn 0:45; 126-Galvin (C) pinned Nolan Winfield 1:58; 132-Gumpel (C) def. Jason Winston 9-1; 138-calvin Lyons (N) won by injury default; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Buckley 0:40; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Noveline 1:40; 160-Gentile (C) def. Brandon Lasker 9-2; 171-Nick Andreassen (N) pinned Sweet 2:16; 182-Gabe Thomassen (N) def. Lewis 6-2; 195-nate Arduinho (N) def. Allen 4-2; 220-Ray Rodiguez (N) pinned Kilani 2:51; 285-Danyle Ayla (N) def. Dockery 2-0.
