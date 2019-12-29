MARSHFIELD — North Attleboro High senior Mike Edmonds won all five of his matches in the 170-pound class to capture first place at the Marshfield Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Edmonds took three of his five wins on pins, taking the title with a 3-2 victory in overtime over Mansfield’s C.J. Glaropoulos in the title match. Edmonds earned the tournament MVP award.
The Mansfield High Hornets captured eighth place overall, while North Attleboro was 10th and Norton 14th among the 39 teams in the field.
For the Lancers of North, both Calvin Lyons (at 113 with three pins) and Dan Clapp (at 138 with one pin) both gained sixth-place finishes.
In addition to Glaropoulos, a junior, taking second for Mansfield, senior Antonio Sevastos also earned a silver medal by taking second in the 126-pound class, winning four matches, with one tech fall and one pin. Kieran Conlon took a bronze medal for the Hornets in the 160-pound class with five wins.
Mansfield results: 106-Owen Weber (3-4, 12th place); 120-Noah Price (4-2, seventh place); 126-Antonios Sevatos (4-1, second place); 160-Kieran Conlon (5-1, third place); 170-C. J. Glaropoulos (4-1, second place); 182-Aidan Archambault (3-2, fifth place).
Norton results: 113-Calvin Lyons (3-3, three pins, sixth place); 120-Dean Santangelo (2-3, one pin, 8th place); 126-Tom Mulvaney (3-4, two pins, 11th place); 138-Dan Clapp (2-3 one pin, 6th place); 145-Ian Barker (4-3, one pin, 11th place); 160-Ben Khoklan (3-3, three pins, 10th place); 170-Nick Andreason (3-3, two pins, eighth place).
North Attleboro results: 106-Tanner Ferguson (5-2, fourth place); 126-Ethan Smith (4-3, eighth place); 145-Jon Lozinski (4-3, eighth place); 170-Mike Edmonds (5-0, first place); 182-Montreal Jackson (5-2, fourth place).
