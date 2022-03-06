PROVIDENCE — Wrestlers from six states participated in the New England Championships at Providence Career and Technical Academy. The meet, which took place on Friday and Saturday, was the first championship meet since 2020. North Attleboro High’s Keysun Wise, who finished fourth in the 285-pound bracket at last weekend’s All-State Meet, built upon his success with a 3-2 record at the meet, with all of his wins coming from pins. “He was fantastic,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. “He wrestled the eventual champ in his second match. Keysun should be proud of where he finished against the top competition in New England.” Wise won three of his first four bouts by pinning Hunter Jeffers (Concord, 6-0 4:56), Don Shivas (Derby/Oxford/Holy Cross, 4-1 2:23), and Sebastian Coppola (Essex, 8-0 4:12). Max Farley (138) of Mansfield High finished 1-2, winning his first match by fall (5-0, 3:47) over Salem’s Jariel Hernandez before dropping his next two, one by fall, 14-2, and the other by major decision, 12-2. William Conniff of King Philip Regional High (170), who placed sixth at the All-State Meet, also finished the weekend 1-2. He won his first bout over Middlebury’s Calvin Kennett by fall (8-1 2:54), lost his second by fall (2-0 1:55), and lost his third by decision 4-2.
H.S. WRESTLING: North's Wise sparkles at New England meet
- SUN CHRONICLE STAFF
