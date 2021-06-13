NEW BEDFORD — The Norton High wrestling team split a tri-meet Saturday, losing its first match of the season 35-28 to New Bedford. The Lancers (5-1-1) bested Hingham 54-18.
Danyle Ayala (285), Anthony Tripolone (152), Nate Tripolone (145), Collins Lyons (138) and Steven Chaffee (113) all scored first-period pins for the Lancers, who begin South Sectional competition Saturday.
Norton 54, Hingham 18: New Bedford 35, Norton 28: 113-Steven Chaffee (N) pinned Eilanan 0:59; 120-Kalish (H) pinned Jake Lunn 2:50; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Peterson 5:13; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Henry 3:07; 138-Collin Lyons (N) pinned Brown 0:22; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Kelleher 1:22; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned Doyle 1:26; 160-Nick Andreasson (N) def. Anderson 7-4; 171-Gabe Thomasson (N) def. Parker 14-8; 182-Ben Khoklan (N) pinned Leary 3:16; 195-Nate Arduinho (N) pinned Schweitzer 3:36; 220-Conroy (H) pinned Ray Rodriquez 2:14; 285-Danyle Ayala (N) pinned Valonis 0:54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.