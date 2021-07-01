The obstacles were many for the Norton High wrestling team Thursday.
A two-hour early-morning bus ride to Byfield on the North Shore to meet the MIAA-mandated 9 a.m. weigh-in preceded their match against unbeaten and top-seeded Triton Regional High.
But that was not the least of the hurdles.
The Lancers also had to compete for the MIAA Division 3 state championship outdoors on a football field under humid weather conditions, which rendered the wrestling mat slick. The matches were also contested without the aid of air horns to signal the end of periods.
Yet, the Lancers overcame all, winning seven matches, including four by pins, to score a thrilling 35-30 victory over the Vikings (10-1) for the state title.
Ultimately, it was sophomore Danyel Ayala, wresting in the final match in the 285-pound heavyweight division who secured the title for the Lancers.
Norton owned a 32-30 lead heading into the winner-take-all match. A loss by a pin (six points) or a loss by a decision (three points) would have presented Triton with the title.
Ayala faced a 2-1 deficit after the first period, but was deadlocked at 2-2 after four minutes heading into the third period where he took three points for a near fall and held a 5-2 lead, winning by a 5-3 margin to take three points and secure the dual meet title for Norton.
“Those last 30 seconds my heart was pounding,” Norton High coach Pat Coleman admitted. “The kid from Triton was trying to roll Danyel, and at that weight class, a roll can result in a quick pin.”
The Lancers finished their 9-1-1 season as Tri-Valley League champions, MIAA Division 3 South champions and MIAA Division 3 state champions, giving t hem MIAA Division 3 state championship banners for 2012, 2014 and now 2021.
Norton was able to take six points for pins with a first-minute pin by senior Steven Chaffee at 113, a first-minute pin by sophomore Jason Winston at 132, a pin by junior Nate Tripolone at 145 with just eight seconds left in the second period, and junior Ben Khokhlan needed just 65 seconds for a pin at 182.
“I felt that we were the better team,” Coleman said after the Lancers surrendered only three losses by pins among the 14 weight classes.
Khokhlan’s pin in the 182-pound class was monumental as it gave Norton a 32-21 lead.
That was the third of three straight match wins for Norton as senior Nick Andreasen won 15-0 on a technical fall to knot the score at 21-all and sophomore Gabe Thomasson (at 170) scored another three points for the Lancers with a dominating 11-4 decision.
A key early match was Norton sophomore Nolan Winfield (at 126) not yielding six points on pin, but only three on a loss by decision.
“That was huge, a moral victory, a first-year wrestler against their senior captain,” Coleman said.
Then in the very next weight class at 132, Winston needed just 60 seconds to put his Triton foe’s shoulder on the mat for a pin.
“That got us going,” Coleman said as Triton held an 15-6 lead entering the bout.
Nate Tripolone notched his 10th straight victory with a second-period pin at 350, the six points pulling Norton into an 18-all tie.
“I did not like wrestling outdoors,” Coleman confided, citing an early-morning drizzle which also contributed to the slick mat conditions. “They had tarps out, but I said, ‘Oh, boy we’re going to be wrestling on slippery mats,’ and that becomes an equalizer.
“All you have to do is have one error and that could become a pin and those six points could determine the outcome of the match.”
Lancer senior captain Nate Arduino (at 195) suffered a 2-1 loss, with Triton taking the decisive two points after the third round had concluded. Officials were unable to hear a whistle from the scorers table due to the crowd noise.
“They didn’t have an air horn,” Coleman said. “If you’re going to have an outdoor meet, you have no buzzer (available indoors on a gymnasium scoreboard), so you must have an air horn.
“It made it difficult for us to be ready to go, a two-hour ride and get off the bus and have to wrestle on the football field. The sun was beating down for a while.
“Early in the season, the MIAA was encouraging outdoor meets and I understand that,” Coleman said. “But later in the season (with the high risk category for the sport removed), we don’t need to be outside, we can go in the gym. I wasn’t happy with it.
“It’s their (Triton) call, they’re the home team, but we were the ones that went home with the title.”
MIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament
Championship Match at Triton Regional
Norton 35, Triton Regional 30: 106-Finnley Packer (T) pinned Rocco Tarantino 1:00; 113-Steven Chaffee (N) pinned Tori Orender 0:27; 120-Lucas Bistony (T) pinned Jace Lunn 3:25; 126-Chris Montes (T) def. Nolan Winfield 3-1; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Hayden Salmonson 1:00; 138-Dylan Karpenko (T) def. Calvin Lyons 9-2; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Cam Paquette 3:53; 152-Alex Montes (T) def. Anthony Tripolone 8-3; 160-Nick Andreasen (N) def. Galius Cremin 15-0; 170-Gabe Thomasson (N) def. Doug Aylward 11-4; 182-; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Tyler Nason 1:05; 195-Hunter Parrott (T) def. Nate Arduino 2-1; 220-Ashton Wonson (T) pinned Ray Rodriguez 3:49; 285-Danyel Ayala (N) def. Hayden Delisi 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.