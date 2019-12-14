SCITUATE — At the Scituate Invitational, the Norton wrestling team took second place (170.5), falling just shy of champion Cohasset (176) after the Lancers held a slight lead entering the final round.
Norton had a pair of first-place wrestlers in 126-pound Alex Turcott (3-0) and 138-pound Daniel Klapp (4-0), while Ben Khokhlan (160, 3-1), and Nathan Arduino (182, 3-1) were runners-up. Ian Barker (145), Thomas Mulvaney (132), Dean Santangelo (120) and Nick Andeassen (170) all came out on top in their third-place matches.
The Lancers will open up their Tri-Valley League schedule Wednesday when they travel to Holliston for a duel meet.
In Ashland, Tanner Ferguson won both his matches by pin and was the 106-pound champion as North Attleboro finished eighth with 106.5 team points at the Ashland Early Bird Tournament Saturday.
Montrel Jackson (182, 3-1) and Mike Edmonds (170, 4-1) each won their third-place matches, while Joe Lazinski (145) and Ethan Smith (126) each took fourth place.
