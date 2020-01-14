DEDHAM — Dan Clapp, at 138 pounds, and Nate Arduino, at 182 pounds, scored first-period pins as the Norton High wrestling team trumped Dedham 57-18 in a Tri-Valley League match.
Dean Santangelo won the first match of the meet, at 120 pounds on a decision, then Norton (7-3) took wins by forfeits in the next two weight classes. The Lancers next host a quadrangular meet Saturday.
Norton 57, Dedham 18: 106-Stephen Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 113-Calvin Lyons (N) won by forfeit; 120-Dean Santangelo (N) def. Eslip 6-3; 126-Alex Turcotte (N) won by forfeit; 132-Nate Tripolone (N) won by forfeit; 138-Dan Clapp (N) pinned Bisolette 1:45; 145-Jahvon Morson (N) def. Dodge 8-5; 152-Ian Barker pinned Pizzarello 3:08; 160-Ramon (D) pinned Ian Barker 1:12; 170-Nick Andreasson (N) def. Breen 5-0; 182-Nate Arduino (N) pinned Uhrmann 1:27; 195-Berhdahl (D) pinned J.D. Artz 2:22; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) won by forfeit; 285-Uhrmann (D) pinned Danyle Ayala 1:50.
