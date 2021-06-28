NORTON — For the second time this season, coach Pat Coleman and his Norton High wrestling team prevailed over Tri-Valley League arch-rival Ashland High — this time for a shot at the MIAA Division 3 state title.
But while the Lancers scored a nail-biter of a 40-33 decision in the dual meet TVL season, it was no contest for the Lancers Monday at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium.
The MIAA Division 3 South Sectional champion Lancers routed the Clockers 52-15 in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 3 state tournament as Norton reeled off seven straight wins in matches after losing the opening contest at 106 pounds.
“We were very strong through the middle there, and that allowed us to build some momentum, and I think we rode that very well,” Coleman said. “I think it was the best wrestling meet we’ve had all season.”
The Lancers recorded four pins among their seven straight wins, but the six points were all hard-earned as Nolan Winfield (126) won with 52 seconds left in his match; Jason Winston (132) won with six seconds left in the second period; Calvin Lyons (138) won with 48 seconds left in his match; and Nate Tripolone (152) was forced into a third period before taking a pin.
For the Lancers, it’s on to Triton Regional High Thursday morning at 10 in the Division 3 state final.
Coleman cited the 126 match with Winston as being the key to regaining momentum with the Lancer taking a 7-5 first-period lead. The Tripolone twin brothers, Anthony and Nate, then put Norton in front to stay by a 36-6 margin.
Anthony (145) and Nate (152) swapped weight classes and each scored points for Norton. Anthony Tripolone had the first period advantage, scoring a takedown. Despite suffering a bloodied nose, he scored a 10-2 decision.
Nate Tripolone gained a dominating 5-0 first period lead in his match in the next weight class and took a 12-3 lead into the third period. Tripolone took a pin in the first minute of the final period, but was awarded just five points due to a penalty.
“He was just excited, it wasn’t anything like a swear, he was just screaming for joy, but instead of turning to his team, he kept looking at his opponent,” Coleman said of the penalty. “It was nothing malicious. It was just out of excitement to get that win for us.”
Nate Arduino’s match at 220 pounds with Ashland’s Pat Deslaurier’s appeared to be one of the most even of the night after the first period. Two minutes in, neither wrestler had been put down on the ground once, the duo deadlocked at 0-0. Delaurier scored an early second period takedown. However, after a reset for stepping out of the circle, however, Arduino got his bearings fast. Less than 30 seconds later, he got the pin and the six points for Norton.
After the match, Coleman emphasized the value of working as a team.
“The key to this team is that we don’t have a lineup of outstanding wrestlers, but we have 14 kids that mix it up and know how to wrestle,” Coleman said. “Week to week, it’s been a different hero every time. We have no superstars, but we have a lot of scrappy kids, and that made a big difference for us today.”
MIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament
Semifinal round at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium, Norton High School
Norton 52, Ashland 15: 106-Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-Steven Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Benny Herrera (A) pinned Jace Lunn 0:57; 126-Nolan Winfield (N) pinned Nora Quitt 5:08; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Lucas Silva 3:54; 138-Cal Lyons (N) pinned Michael Diaz 5:12; 145-Anthony Tripolone (N) def. Nick Crupi 10-2; 152-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Jivan Baghsarian 4:42; 160-Nick Andreasen (N) def. Liam Fleming 7-0; 170-Gabe Thomasson (N) def. Peter Gigliatti 16-7; 182-Matt Gillis (A) won by forfeit; 195-Dan Tokar (A) def. Ben Khoklan 5-0; 220-Nate Arduino (N) pinned Pat Deslaurier 3:41; 285-Danyle Ayala (N) def. Nate Cavanaugh 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.