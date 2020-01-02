NORTON — Taking 11 matches by pins, the Norton High wrestling team routed Bellingham High 75-6 Thurday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Ray Rodriguez (220), Mike Andreasson (182), Ben Khokhlan (170), Johvon Morson (152) and Steve Chaffee (106) all won their matches on pins in the first minute.
The Lancers travel to Hingham Saturday for a quadrangular meet.
Norton 75, Bellingham 6: 106-Steve Chaffee (N) pinned Montagini 0:53; 113-Cal Lyons (N) won by forfeit; 120-Dean Santangelo (N) won by forfeit; 126-Alex Turcotte (N) pinned Gatlet 2:35; 132-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Proler 1:30; 138-Dan Clapp (N) pinned DeMerritt 1:46; 145-Ian Barker (N) pinned Costa 3:04; 152-Johvon Morson (N) pinned Emory 0:39; 160-Dave Thomasson (N) def. M. Ulsh 10-3; 170-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Paine 0:34; 182-Mike Andreasson (N) pinned Ward 0:42; 195-Nathan Arduino (N) pinned T. Ulsh 1:19; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Roy 1:00; 285-Washington (B) pinned Danyel Ayala 2:20.
