NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Norton High wrestling team notched its first two wins of the season, while North Attleboro High scored a victory over Chariho High of Rhode Island in the Rocketeers’ quadrangular meet.
Norton scored a 42-30 victory over North Attleboro and also beat Chariho.
“It was a quad meet where a good team could go 0-3,” Norton coach Pat Coleman said of the competition through all of the weight classes.
Lancer junior Nathan Arduino won all three of his matches on pins in the 182-pound weight class, while Lancer sophomore Ben Khoklan also won all three of his matches at 160 pounds, two via pins.
Norton beat North Attleboro on the strength of two comeback wins at 106 and 113. Chafee was trailing 7-3 and was headed to his back when he bridged and flipped Ferguson to his back for a pin. Lyons was trailing 4-3 as he reversed Yan to his back for a pin -- an 18 point swing in favor of the Lancers and the difference in the match.
For the Rocketeers, Keysun Wise (220), Montrel Jackson (182) and Mike Edmonds (170) each won all three of their matches, two by pins. Both Norton and North will next participate in the Marshfield Holiday Meet Dec. 27-28.
North Attleboro 51, Chariho 25; Norton 42, NA 30; Hope 42, NA 30: 106-Tanner Ferguson (0-3); 113-Alex Yan (1-2, one pin); 126-Ethan Smith (1-2, one pin); 132-Chris Galligan (2-1, two pins); 138-Kyle Dumke (0-3); 145-Jon Loziski (0-3); 152-Andrew Faris (0-2); 160-Dylan Vigstol (1-1, one pin); 170-Mike Edmonds (3-0, two pins); 182-Montrel Jackson (3-0, two pins); 195-Alex Warsofsky (1-2, one pin); 220-Keysun Wise (3-0, two pins); 285-Aarron Cornelison (2-1, one pin).
Norton 42, North Attleboro 30; Hope 52, Norton 30; Norton 45, Chariho 36; 106-Steve Chaffee (2-1, one pin); 113-Calvin Lyons (1-2, one pin); 120-Dean Santangelo (2-1, one pin); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-0, one pin); 132-Nate Tripoloe (1-2, one pin); 138-Dan Clapp (2-1, two pins); 145-Ian Barker (1-2); 152-Gabe Thomasson (0-3); 160-Ben Khoklan (3-0, twp pins); 170-Nick Andreasen (2-1, one pin); 182-Nathan Arduino (2-1, one pin); 220-Ray Rodriquez (1-2); 285-Danyel Ayala (0-2).
Mansfield 48, Lincoln-Sudbury 9: 182-Aidan Archambault (M) pinned Chris Morabito; 106-Owen Weeber (M) pinned Herrera 2:39; 120-Noah Price (M) pinned Parker Sudbury 1:47; 126-Max Farley (M) def. Sudbury 8-7; 132-Antonios Sevastos (M) pinned Balcom 1:37; 138-Sam Gutierrez (M) pinned Simon 1:36; 145-Marimon (LS) pinned Josh Wisel 3:51; 152-Will Stratton (M) def. Wallace 16-6; 160-Ciaran Connolly (M) def. Morel-Boston 13-3; 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Kelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.