SCITUATE — Among the eight teams assembled for the season-opening Scituate Invitational Wrestling Tournament Saturday, there was none better than the Norton High Lancers.
Taking six individual weight-class titles, coach Pat Coleman’s Lancers compiled 1931/2 points to outdistance host Scituate (116).
Norton had nine individuals contribute points to the team total, with first-place finishes taken by senior Ben Khokhlan (three wins at 182), senior Nathan Tripolone (two wins at 160), senior Tom Mulvaney (three wins at 152), senior Anthony Tripolone (three wins at 145), senior Calvin Lyons (three wins at 138) and senior Nolan Winfield (two wins at 126).
Notably, Lyons won his title by a slim 6-5 margin over teammate Brody Fogarty in the finals. Norton begins its Tri-Valley League dual-meet schedule Wednesday at Bellingham.
At the five-team Sharon High Meet, the Hornets of Mansfield High earned three titles. Senior Max Farley won all four of his matches at 138 by pins, senior Jaquan Peters-Wolfe won three of his four matches by pins at 160, and junior Colton Johnson took two pins among his four wins at 225. The Hornets make their home debut Wednesday with a dual meet against Middleboro.
Sharon Super-quad Tournament
Mansfield results: 113-Nate Jackson (2-2), 120-Greta Hobbs (0-4), 126-Owen Weber (3-1), 138-Max Farley (4-0), 145-Leo Popoulidis (0-1), Dylan Detch (1-2), 152-Sam Gutierrez (2-1), 160-Dash Munson (1-2), Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (4-0), 182-Odin Miller (1-3), 225-Colton Johnson (4-0), 285-Andrew Cameron (3-1).
Scituate Invitational Meet
Team scores: 1-Norton 193.5, 2-Scituate 116, 3-Shephard Hill 111.
Norton results: 106-Rocco Tarantino (0-2), 120-Jaylon Pardo (2-2, 4th place), Kate Connell (1-2),126-Nolan Winfield (2-0,1st place), Jackson Myers (0-1),132-Jason Winston (3-1, 3rd place), Maxx Dieksha (1-2), 138-Calvin Lyons (3-0, 1st place), Brody Fogarty (2-1, 2nd place), 145-Anthony Tripolone (3-0, 1st place), 152-Tom Mulvaney (3-0, 1st place), 160-Nathan Tripolone (2-0, 1st place), Branden Larker (2-1, 3rd place), 171-Matt Guiney (3-2, 4th place), Dimitar Yotsov (1-2),182-Ben Khokhlan (3-0,1st place), 195-Gavin Luciano(0-2), 220-Amani Vicente (1-1, 2nd place), 285-Danyel Ayala (2-1, 3rd place), Alex Hoey (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.