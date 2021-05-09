NEW BEDFORD — Sophomore Jason Winston took a one-point decision in the next-to-last match and junior Calvin Ryan needed just 21 seconds to score a pin in the final match as the Norton High wrestling team began its season with a dramatic 36-36 tie with defending MIAA Division 1 South champion New Bedford Saturday.
Norton faced an early 14-0 deficit, then went ahead 27-14 against the Whalers.
Winston gained a 5-0 lead in his match at 132 pounds to pull the Lancers within range of New Bedford, which Norton had tied last season. Then Ryan took six points for his pin at 138 pounds to create the deadlock.
“Winston taking those points was critical,” Norton coach Pat Coleman said of the rally. “But then we needed a pin by Calvin (Ryan).”
The Lancers scored four other pins in the match, with Tave Thomassen at 170 (first period at 1:40), Nate Arduino 195 (with five seconds left in the second period), Ray Rodriguez (at 220) and Danyel Ayala at 285 (just 74 seconds into his match) taking six points. Norton begins its Tri-Valley League season Thursday at Hopkinton.
Norton 36, New Bedford 36: 145-Lopes (NB) def. Nate Tripolone 11-3; 152-Rodriguez (NB) pinned Anthony Tripolone 5:53; 160-Morales (NB) def. Brenden Larker 12-3; 170-Tave Thomassen (N) pinned Thompson 1:40; 182-Nick Andreasson (N) def. Martinez 8-6; 195--Nate Arduino (N) pinned Bonilla 3:55; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Duzman 3:21; 285-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Elliott 1:14; 106-Garcia (NB) pinned Rocco Tarantino 1:43; 113-Amaral (NB) pinned Stephen Chaffee 4:42; 120-Texeira (NB) pinned Jayce Lunn 1:26; 126-Duvel (NB) def. Ryan Browne 14-5; 132-Jason Winston (N) def. Cuson 5-4; 138-Calvin Ryan (N) pinned Lopes 0:21.
