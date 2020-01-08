NORTON — Taking four first period pins, the Norton High wrestling team was able to fend off Norwood 43-29 Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Ultimately, it was Ben Khoklan winning his match on a decision at 170 pounds that presented Norton (6-3) with a 37-13 advantage.
Calvin Lyons (113), Ray Rodriguez (285), Nate Tripolone (132) and Dan Clapp (138) all took six points with first period pins. The Lancers next participate the Peckham Invitational Meet Saturday in Canton.
The North Attleboro High wrestling team won three of the four heavyweight bouts, two of them on pins by Mike Edmonds (182) and Montrel Jackson (195) to score a 39-30 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match. Ethan Smith (126) and Chris Galligan (132) both scored first period pins for the Big Red.
Norton 43, Norwood 29: 106-Steve Chaffee (N) def. Marfeo 16-3; 113-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Brady 0:20; 120-Dean Santangelo (N) won by forfeit; 126-Alex Turcotte (N) pinned Barron 3:42; 132-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Keady 1:59; 138-Dan Clapp (N) pinned McIvory 1:30; 145-White (Nw.) def. Jahvon Morson 11-2; 152-Timms (Nw.) def. Ian Barker 6-2; 160-Spellman (Nw.) pinned Dave Thomasson 1:21: 170-Ben Khoklan (N) def. Bedochemin 6-4; 182-Baez (Nw.) pinined Dimitar Yotsov 0:26; 195-Hu (Nw.) pinned J.D. Artz 0:52; 220-Baez (Nw.) def. Danyele Ayala 11-3; 285-Ray Rodriguez (N) pinned Phillips 1:52.
North Attleboro 39, Milford 30: 285-Keysun Wise (NA) def. Yun 3-1; 220-Neiva (M) pinned Alex Warsofsky 2:23; 195-Montrel Jackson (NA) pinned Izau 5:25; 182-Mike Edmonds (NA) pinned Kuter 1:12; 170-Cenedella (M) pinned Ausin Dean 2:38; 160-Dulak (M) pinned Dylan Vigstol 0:30; 152-Jon Lozinski (NA) def. Cruz 19-3; 145-Alves (M) def. Andrew faris 6-1; 138-Hazard (M) pinned Kyle Dumke 2:25; 132-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Dean 0:45; 126-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Murray 1:35; 120-Terriba (M) def. Alex Yan 7-0; 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) def. Darling 9-1; 106-Tyler Tobias (NA) def. Duffy 11-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.