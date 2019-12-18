HOLLISTON — The senior-laden Holliston High wrestling team captured six matches via pins and scored a 44-35 victory over Norton in an early season battle of Tri-Valley League powers.
Norton’s Ben Khokhlan (160), Calvin Lyons (113) and Alex Turcotte (126) all earned pins in the first minute while Holliston dominated the middle weights by winning at 132, 138, 145 and 152.
Norton will participate in a quadrangular meet at North Attleboro Saturday.
Holliston 44, Norton 35: 145-Dan Clapp def. Liberty 21-4; 160-Ben Khokhlan pinned Cahill 0:34; 170-Nick Andreasen pinned Benson 2:13; 113-Calvin Lyons pinned Derubis 0:26; 120-dean Santangelo won by forfeit; 126-Alex Turcotte pinned Colburn 0:27.
