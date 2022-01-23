WAYLAND — The Norton High wrestling team swept all three of its matches during a quadrangular match Saturday at Wayland High. In improving to 12-5 overall, the Lancers topped Pembroke, Belmont and Wayland.
Junior Matt Guinan won all three of his matches 170 pounds for Norton, notably taking a pin in his third match of the tournament against Wayland to secure the team win for the Lancers. Norton held a 38-34 lead entering the last match of the meet.
Senior Thomas Mulvaney won all three of his matches at 160 pounds on pins, taking a third-round pin at 4:22 against Wayland. Senior Anthony Tripolone won all three of his matches a 152, one on a pin, to improve to 20-3 on the season. Nolan Winfield (126) and Jason Winston (132) also won all three of their matches, two on pins. Norton next visits Hopkinton Wednesday.
The North Attleboro High Rocketeers won two of their three rounds at Plymouth South. Chris Galligan (138), Greg Berthiaume (195), Keysun Wise (285) and Jaad Ismail (170) each won all three of their matches for the Big Red. Galligan won all three of his matches on first-round pins, at 1:30, 1:38 and at 1:50. The Rocketeers (11-4) visit Oliver Ames Wednesday.
North Attleboro 36, Brockton 25; NA 37, Plymouth South 32; Hingham 43, NA 31: 106-Dylan McCall (0-2); 113-Haffner (1-2); 120-Tannger Ferguson (1-2, one pin); 126-Yan (1-2); 132-Braxton Ferro (2-1, one pin); 138-Chris Galligan (3-0, three pins); 145-Thanay Puduro (0-3); 152-Griffin Gouck (2-1, two pins); 160-Ben Lodi (1-2, one pin); 170-Jaad Ismail (3-0, one pin); 182-Vigstol (0-2); 195-Greg Berthiaume (3-0), Austin Dean (1-2); 220-Hayden Mottinger (1-2); 285-Keysun Wise (3-0, one pin).
Norton 60, Belmont 18; Norton 44, Wayland 34; Norton 66, Pembroke 15: 106-Rocco Tarantino (3-0, one pin); 113-Kate Connell (0-3); 120-Jaylon Pardo (2-1, two pins); 126-Nolan Winfield (3-0, two pins); 132-Jason Winston (3-0, two pins); 138-Brady Fogarty (3-0, one pin); 145-Calvin Lyons (0-3); 152-Anthony Tripolone (3-0, one pin); 160-Tom Mulvaney (3-0, three pins); 170-Matt Guinan (3-0, one pin); 182-Ben Khokhan (2-0); 195-Gavin Luciano (2-1); 220-Danyel Ayala (1-2, one pin); 285-Mordosi Devonziel (1-2).