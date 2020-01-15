MANSFIELD — Earning pins in the first round of four weight classes, the Mansfield High wrestling team carved out a 44-38 victory over Oliver Ames High in their Hockomock League match Wednesday.
Will Stratton (145), C.J. Glaropoulos (170), Noah Jellenick (220) and Lohith Chundi (285) all needed less than two minutes to take six points for the Hornets, while Antonios Sevastos had a major decision at 126.
Mansfield (6-7) visits Marshfield Saturday for a quadrangular meet.
- Tri-County (13-2) took seven pins in an 84-0 rout of Southeastern Regional. The Cougars travel to Beverly Saturday for a quad meet.
Mansfield 44, Oliver Ames 28: 106-Owen Weber (M) def. Lipsky 9-3; 113-Exay (OA) won by forfeit; 120-Noah Price (M) def. Costentino 6-0; 126-Antonios Sevastos (M) def. Darbin 16-1; 132-Creighton (OA) def. Max Farley 12-2; 140-Mullone (OA) pinned Josh Weisel 1:28; 145-Will Stratton (M) pinned Lipsky 0:32; 152-Justas (OA) pinned Joe Moran 2:59; 160-Ciaran Connolly (M) pinned Ricci 2:16; 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) pinned Nwaeiugau 0:38; 182-Colton Johnson (M) def. 11-6; 195-Anderson (OA) pinned Isaiah Manuel 3:25; 220-Noah Jellenik (M) pinned Morrissey 1:22; 285-Lohith Chundi (M) pinned Belito 1:31.
Tri-County 84, Southeastern Reg. 0: 106-Aidan Weeman (TC) won by forfeit; 113-Joe Nicholson (TC) pinned Feeney 1:00; 120-Ted Connors (TC) won by forfeit; 126-Matt Dowd (TC) won by forfeit; 132-Cole Guertin (TC) def. Goulet 2:10; 138-Joe Leonardi (TC) pinned Vaughan 1:25; 145-Pat Griffin (TC) pinned Lannon 0:30; 152-Jason Beaulieu (TC) pinned Shillberg 0:55; 160-Ashton MacLean (TC) pinned Lannon 0:48; 170-ben LeBlanc (TC) pinned Newman 0:43; 182-Brian Fitzpatrick (TC) pinned Rohas 1:03; 195-T.J. Tucker (TC) won by forfeit; 220-Nate Burdett (TC) pinned Sandstrom 1:15; 285-Will Roddy (TC) pinned Horning 1:08.
