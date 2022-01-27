FRANKLIN — Senior captains Will Roddy and Bret Mathew scored pins in the final two matches in delivering a thrilling 39-34 victory for the Tri-County Regional High wrestling team over Bristol-Plymouth Regional High Wednesday.
The Cougars (10-1) overcame a 34-27 deficit and captured the Mayflower League dual meet championship.
Roddy won his 220-pound match on a first period pin for six points to pull Tri-County to within a point of the Craftsmen. Then Mathew won his 285-pound heavyweight match with a minute left in the third period to secure six points providing the Cougar team victory and the title.
Aidan Weeman (106), Tyler McKinnon (126), Ted Connors (132) and John Hansen (160) all scored pins for Tri-County in the lower weight classes. The Cougars were scheduled to participate at the MIAA Vocational Schools Championship Meet on Saturday, but it has been postponed to a future date.
- North Attleboro captured the final four matches, but fell short 34-33 at Oliver Ames Wednesday in a Hockomock League match. North (9-4) faced a 25-9 deficit after seven matches, but closed the gap as Griffin Gouck (152, second period), Dylan Vigstol (182, second period) and Greg Berthiaume (195, third period) took pins.
Tri-County 39, Bristol-Plymouth 34: 106-Aidan Weeman (TC) pinned Sullivan second period; 113-Kelleher (BP) pinned Matt Parslow first period; 120-Keefe (BP) pinned Nate Green first period; 126-Tyler McKinnon (TC) pinned deCastro second period; 132-Ed Connors (TC) pinned Aaron first period; 138-McArthur (BP) def. Brandon Allen 6-2; 145-Bettencourt (BP) def. Matt Dowd 9-1; 152-Cole King (TC) def. Masse 8-5; 160-John Hansen (TC) pinned Ramonetta third period; 170-Denner (BP) won by forfeit; 182-Reed (BP) pinned Cormac Thoener second period; 195-Ryan (BP) def. Connor Jackson 7-2; 220-Will Roddy (TC) pinned Schmitt first period; 285-Bret Mathew (TC) pinned McDonough third period.
Oliver Ames 34, North Attleboro 33: 106-R. Dobbin (OA) def. Dylan McCall 12-0; 113-Ruzmatov (OA) pinned Haffner 1:00; 120-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Cole 0:25; 126-Romeiro (OA) pinned Robin; 132-Braxton Ferro (NA) def. Lipski 8-6; 138-J. Dobbin (OA) def. Chris Galligan 12-10; 145-Hardie (OA) pinned Oyola 1:30; 152-Griffin Gouck (NA) pinned Morrison 2:45; 160-Lipski (OA) def. Ben Lodi 9-2; 170-Juste (OA) pinned Jaad Ismail 5:03; 182-Dylan Vigstol (NA) pinned Holmes 2:45; 195-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Hoffman 5:35; 220-Jake Mottinger (NA) def. Mills 4-1; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) def. Horton 3-1.