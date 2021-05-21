MANSFIELD — Ethan Smith and Dylan Vigstol came through with impressive pins for two of the seven that the North Attleboro High wrestling team took Friday in a 42-24 victory at Mansfield High in a Hockomock League match.
Smith took a second-period pin at 145 for the unbeaten Rocketeers (4-0). Vigstol trailed 1-0 after the first period of his match at 171, but earned a pin 51 seconds into the second period.
Tanner Ferguson (120) needed just 17 seconds to take a pin at 120, while Keysun Wise (285) needed 46 seconds for his pin.
North Attleboro 42, Mansfield 24: 120-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Hobbs 0:17; 126-Kapparusany (M) def. Alex Yan 7-1; 132-Farley (M) pinned Braxton Ferro 3:12; 138-Price (M) def. Andrew Farin 3-1; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Connolly 3:19; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Mahoney 1:24; 160-Jaad Ismail (NA) pinned Gutierrez 1:00; 171-Dylan Vigstol (NA) pinned James Fichera 2:51; 182-Garapolous (M) pinned Greg Berthiaume 1:44; 195-Austin Dean (NA) pinned Miller 3:51; 220-Johnson (M) pinned Alex Warsofsky 2:39; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Saba 0:46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.