NORTH ATTLEBORO — Andrew Faris (138) and Jon Lozinski (145) won dramatic matches in leading the North Attleboro High wrestling team to a 48-18 victory over Canton High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Faris won his match 4-2 in overtime for the Rocketeers, while Lozinski scored a pin with 10 seconds left in his match.
For the Big Red, John Kummer (285), Keysun Wise (220) and Ethan Smith (126) all took six points with first period pins.
- Oliver Ames took a controversial 34-33 victory over King Philip. Colby Ricci (160), Sean O’Brien (182) and Shawn Conniff (195) all scored major decisionos for KP, while Jackson Kelley (138), Kevin Morrealle (170), Hunter Hastings (220) and Youseff Lofti (225) all won their matches on pins.
- Franklin overcame a 31-25 deficit with three matches remaining, taking the heavyweight match on a pin for six points to nip Mansfield 37-31 in a clash of Hockomock League powers. Antonio Sevastos (126) scored a third period pin for the Hornets, while Ciaran Connolly (170) took a first period pin to put the Hornets in front.
Franklin 37, Mansfield 31: 106-Owen Weber (M) won by forfeit; 113-Stefan Wells (M) won by forfeit; 120-deFillipo (F) def. Noah Price 7-0; 126-Antonio Sevastos (M) pinned Branson 5:08; 132-Carlucci (F) pinned Sam Conley 0:57; 140-Max Farley (M) def. Jawando 13-3; 145-Frocasso (F) def. Will Stratton 8-3; 152-Sauer (F) pinned Joe Moran 3:15; 160-Sackley (F) pinned Casey Wasburn 1:15; 170-Ciaran Connlly (M) pinned Augustus 1:32; 182-C.J. Glaropoulos (M) def. Nawn 4-1; 195-Jacoby (F) def. Colton Johnson 11-0; 220-Walker (F) def. Noah Jellenik 7-2; 285-Leofanti (F) pinned Hith Chundi 0:41.
North Attleboro 48, Canton 18: 106-Leskiv (C) pinned Tyler Tobias 2:31; 113-Peters (C) def. Alex Yan 6-4 (OT); 126-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Doria 1:23; 132-Christopher Galligan (NA) pinned Jones 0:32; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) def. Sica 4-2 (OT); 145-Jon Lozinski (NA) pinned Gunning 5:50; 152-Marinilli (C) pinned Greg Berthiaume 0:27; 160-Michael (C) def. Jaad Ismail 14-9; 170-Michael Edmonds (NA) pinned Collins 2:18; 182-Joe Shepard (NA) def. Albert 11-6; 195-Alex Warsofsky (NA) pinned Baran 2:34; 220-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Sica :09; 285-John Kummer (NA) pinned Richards 0:57.
