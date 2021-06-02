NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kyle Dumke, wrestling at 132 pounds, and Ethan Smith, at 145 pounds, took first-period pins as the North Attleboro High wrestling team scored a 40-31 victory over Oliver Ames High Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet.
- Norton clinched its 10th Tri-Valley Conference championship since 2008 with a 49-24 victory over Holliston Tuesday. Calvin Lyons (138), Jason Winston (132) and Nate Tripolone (145) all won key matches by pins in the middle weight classes to put Norton (4-0-1) in front. Later, Ben Khokhlan (182) and Danyel Ayala (285) took quick first-period pins. The Lancers visit Hingham June 12.
- North Attleboro (6-1) scored a 39-22 victory over Stoughton Tuesday. Tanner Ferguson (113), Tyler Tobias (120), Andrew Faris (138) and Chris Gallaigan (152) all scored first-period pins for the Big Red in the lower and middle weights to gain the lead.
North Attleboro 40, Oliver Ames 31: 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Ruzmatov 5:11; 120-Hardie (OA) pinned Tyler Tobias 4:34; 126-Constantinou (OA) def. Braxton Ferro 9-1; 132-Kyle Dumke (NA) pinned Lipski 0:34; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) def. Mirrione 12-3; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Widdop 1:01; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) def. Lipski 6-4; 160-Griffin Gouck (NA) pinned Morrison 3:00; 171-Juste (OA) pinned Dylan Vigstol 2:56; 182-Hoffman (OA) pinned Greg Berthiaume 1:45; 195-Nwadiugwu (OA) pinned Austin Dean 5:17; 220-Mills (OA() def. Alex Warsofsky 4-2; 185-Keysun Wise (NA() def. Hinton 6-2.
Mansfield 48, Canton 16: 120-Gretta Hobbs (M) won by forfeit; 126-Iniyan Karuppsany (M) won by forfeit; 132-Matt Farley (M) pinned Saydethy 0:43; 138-Noah Price (M) def. Jones 8-1; 145-Ithha (C) def. Sam Conley 12-2; 152-Sam Gutierrez (M) pinned Dommi 2:18; 160-Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (M) def. Wright 4-3; 171-Sam (C) pinned Ty Tomaisian 1:57; 182-T.J. Garapolos (M) pinned Collins 1:10; 195-Oden Miller (M) def. Barren 8-6; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Richards 2:26; 285-Butler (C) def. Andrew Cameron 5-0.
Norton 49, Holliston 24: 106-A. Touchette (H) pinned Rocco Tarantino 3:08; 113-D. Touchette (H) def. Steven Chaffee 5-4; 120-Amante (H) pinned Jace Lunn 1:27; 126-Ryan Browne (N) def. DeRubeus 7-3; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Liberty 1:24; 138-Calvin Lyons (N) pinned Acevedo 1:15; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Herman 1:22; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) won by forfeit; 160-Nick Andreasen (N) won by forfeit; 170-Gabe Thomasson (N) def. Ienello 13-3; 182-Ben Khokhlan (N) pinned Blossom 0:15; 195-Berg (H) def. Nate Arduino 6-0; 220-Kwon (H) pinned Ray Rodriguez 2:56; 285-Danyel Ayala (N) pinned Littlejohn 0:38
North Attleboro 39, Stoughton 22: 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Moreas 0:23; 120-Tyler Tobias (NA) pinned Beder 1:48; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Neervens 0:25; 145-Theodore (S) pinned Ethan Smith 5:14; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned McEachern 1:20;160-Medina (S) def. Griffin Gouck 10-1; 170-Swierzewski (S) pinned Dylan Vigstol 4:46; 220-Ugwuakazi (S) pinned Kaiden Leary 0:32; 285- Keysun Wise (NA) def. Medina 10-1.
