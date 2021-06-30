NORTON — The dog days of summer have only added to the sweat and the daily grind of the Norton High wrestling team in its pursuit of a third MIAA Division 3 state championship in the past decade.
The Lancers, the MIAA Division 3 South champions, will visit Division 3 North champion Triton Regional (11-0) Thursday morning at 10 for the title match.
Under coach Pat Coleman, the Lancers won the 2012 and 2014 MIAA Division 3 Dual Meet championships, finishing second in the 2012 Division 3 Individual Tournament and then winning the 2014 Individual Tournament.
Unlike past seasons, however, there is no barometer for Coleman and his staff to gauge the strength of Triton Regional beyond knowing that the Vikings are a traditionally strong program and that Coach Shawn McElligott recently recorded the 400th win of his career.
The Lancers downed Hockomock League Davenport Division power Foxboro, 41-30, for the Division 3 South title and then routed fellow Tri-Valley League member Ashland, 52-15, in the MIAA Division 3 state semifinals.
“The team has really peaked, we wrestled really outstanding against Ashland,” Coleman said before Wednesdays workout. “We only beat them by seven points the first time, then this time, we crushed them.”
The Lancers, who stand 8-1-1, gained the upper hand against Ashland by taking forfeits at 106 and 112 and rode wins by the Tripolone twin brothers, Anthony (decision at 145 pounds) and Nate (second period pin at 152 pounds) to pull in front 36-6 .
The Lancers also received strong performances from senior captains Nick Andreassen (171) and Nate Arduino, who had a second period pin at 195 pounds.
“We made some adjustments up and down the lineup according to the first time that we wrestled them,” Coleman indicated, Anthony Tripolone moving down in weight classes from 160.
“Each of the two captains are contributing immediately, more than points scored,” Coleman emphasized. “They’re keeping this team on track.”
That included curfew calls Tuesday night as the Lancers were to depart from Norton High at 7 a.m. Wednesday to make the 9 a.m. weigh-in session.
“We have hard-working kids year in and year out, but none better than this year,” Coleman insisted of Andreassen (7-3 record) and Arduino setting examples and the standards.
Anthony Tripolone lost his first match and then has reeled off nine straight wins. Nate Tripolone lost his first three matches of the season, but has won five of his last six contests.
“The Tripolone twins have really come alive in the second half of the season and the captains provide such great leadership, they’re so mature,” Coleman said.
“I’m running practices like a collegiate workout,” the Harvard University-trained Coleman added. “There’s no horsing around, everyone is into it 100 percent. As a result, our conditioning is outstanding. That’s one of the reasons that we won all of the third matches in those matches against Ashland.”
Like sophomore Jason Winston, who was taken down early in his 132-pound match, came back to take a lead into the third period and scored a pin with six seconds left.
Junior Calvin Lyons, at 138, also overcame an early deficit and came back for a third period pin. Nolan Winfield scored an overtime takedown to win his 126-pound match.
“These kids are so good about practicing too, the schools get very hot,” Coleman noted. “The last couple of practices our wrestling room has been really hot. We’re wrestled in the heat before, we’ve wrestled under pressure before. That’s nothing new for us. That’s why we’re so good in the third period. Our kids are strong.
“When you get performances like that, you can see that there’s no quit in these kids.”
Coleman thinks back to the winter months when the regular wrestling season was canceled as it was deemed a “high risk” activity, even for the Fall-2 Gap season. Then there was a breath of new life when the MIAA granted the sport an olive leaf to be part of the spring sports calendar.
“We didn’t even know that we would have a season,” Coleman said. “We were happy to get whatever we could get (seven dual meets) on our schedule.” Compared to a usual season, the Lancers generally have upwards of 30 matches, Tri-Valley League dual matches, non-league matches and weekend tournaments.
“So we had only a partial season and the MIAA then opened up the postseason for a dual meet tournament and that played into our favor.
“We don’t have any one true wrestler that is a New England champion caliber, we have 14 kids who are going to fight hard for six minutes. That makes us hard to beat.”
“They’re unbeaten at this point, so I’d have to say that they are a legitimate team, but we have to real way to judge our performance against theirs,” Coleman said. “We wrestled no teams in common, so that makes it hard, but they always have a good program.”
The Vikings are strong in the middle weight classes with Hayden Salmonson (132), Alex Montes (145) and Doug Aylward (160) and then into the heavyweights with Hunter Parrott (195) and Ashton Wonson (220).
“They have some very good wrestlers, but I’m hoping that we have more team balance,” Coleman said of the Lancer consistency through all 14 weight classes.
The lone loss this season for the Lancers this seson was to unbeaten Division 1 state finalist New Bedford.
“They’re (Triton) the top seed right now, I know that they will be prepared for a good go,” Coleman said. “There’s that mutual respect between the programs. If we get more pins than they do and avoid getting pinned as much as possible, I expect we’ll give them a good go.”
“You don’t always win and sometimes you lose,” Coleman said he told his Lancers. “As long as you run out of time (three periods, six minutes) to win, that’s what we’re looking for — put your six minutes in and good things will happen. I’m very proud of this group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.