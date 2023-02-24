READING — The MIAA boys wrestling state tournament hit the mat Friday with nearly all area high school wrestlers falling into consolation rounds and looking to battle back to a third-place finish at Reading High School.

Remaining in the hunt for a state title is Norton High’s Gabriel Thomasson at 106 pounds, winning his two matches to enter the semifinals. He beat Eric Power of Boston Latin by pin and then took down Joseph Bolduc of Methuen in a 3-1 decision. Thomasson will face Jack Walsh of Chelmsford Saturday in the state semifinals, which begin at 1:30 p.m. at Reading High School. The second round of consolations will start at 9:30 a.m.

