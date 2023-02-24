READING — The MIAA boys wrestling state tournament hit the mat Friday with nearly all area high school wrestlers falling into consolation rounds and looking to battle back to a third-place finish at Reading High School.
Remaining in the hunt for a state title is Norton High’s Gabriel Thomasson at 106 pounds, winning his two matches to enter the semifinals. He beat Eric Power of Boston Latin by pin and then took down Joseph Bolduc of Methuen in a 3-1 decision. Thomasson will face Jack Walsh of Chelmsford Saturday in the state semifinals, which begin at 1:30 p.m. at Reading High School. The second round of consolations will start at 9:30 a.m.
Mansfield’s Colton Johnson, who was the top seed at 220, was upset in his first match, dropping a 10-6 decision to Manuel Mengata of Tewksbury. After a consolation win over Patrick Deslauriers in a 20-second pin, Johnson lost to Jerameel Vazquez (Hampden Charter) by pin in the second period.
King Philip’s Colby Cloutier won his opening match at 160, beating Luke Donis with a second period pin after taking an 8-0 lead. He dropped his quarterfinal match to Curtis Ewing Jr. of Saint John’s by a 6-4 decision to fall to consolation.
Winston won his opening match in the Round of 32, beating Nick Nicosia of Tyngsboro/Dracut by a 3-2 decision at 132, but then lost his Round of 16 match to James Tildsley from Shawsheen, getting pinned in 37 seconds. He lost his second match Friday to Matt Garcia of Dedham by a 9-0 major decision to end his tournament run.
Norton’s Daniel Ayala (220) lost his Round-of-32 match to Trevor O’Neil from Essex Tech/Masco. He was pinned in 3:38, but took his first consolation match in a 12-1 win over Colton Wells of Quabbin. Ayala then took down Anthuan Ling-Diego by a second period pin to stay alive. Ayala faced Justin Sokol from Hopkinton, and was pinned in the second period while trailing 5-0 to end his tournament.
Also at 132 was Braxton Ferro of North Attleboro, losing a 7-1 decision to Jacob Bettencourt of Bristol-Plymouth. He won his first consolation match with an 11-2 major decision over Dylan Smith of Greater Lawrence to take on Spencer Miltimore of West Springfield and won a 6-5 decision to advance for a possible third-place finish on Saturday.
North’s Greg Berthiuame also fell in consolations after a 10-6 first-round decision win at 195 over Luke Hartshorn from Monument Mountain. He fell to Jose Bonilla from New Bedford in a 5-2 decision. Berthiuame then was pinned in the second period by Vassilli Syossev from Newton South to end his state run.
Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Malakai Risotti dropped his 170 match to Caden Chase of Central Catholic in a low-scoring 2-0 decision. Risotti was bounced from the competition with a 6-1 defeat to Willian Pinto of Saugus/Peabody.
Foxboro’s James Calabrese lost by technical fall in his opening match at 145 by Xadeyn Natal of Montachusett. Calabrese went on to win in consolation over Oisin Cullen from Wakefield, taking him down with a second-period pin, but was pinned in the first period by Aidan Giuliani from Whitman-Hanson.
GIRLS
Norton’s Kate Connell won three straight matches to start her MIAA girls wrestling state tournament — all by pin at 118. She beat Shalom Nalule (Greater Lowell), Melina Lozada (Holyoke) and Madeline Li (Andover) to put her in the 118 bracket semifinal against top-ranked Freya Munshi of Newton South.
Mansfield’s Tessa Johnson dropped her first match at 147 pounds, falling by pin. She won two consolation matches with back-to-back pins to earn a spot in the consolation round for Saturday’s meet. Johnson beat King Philip’s Ksenia Gorman in consolations after Kesenia lost her first match to Sofia Vraka of Billerica. She wrestles on Saturday against Miasa Stokes-Haith of Boston Latin.
North Attleboro’s Brianna Burns also dropped both of her matches at 106, losing by fall and by major decision (8-0) to end her tournament. Mackenzie Burns also had a quick first-round exit, getting pinned in eight seconds. She takes on Allison Sevene (Watertown) on Saturday at 100.
Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Hannah Dyckman (118) won two matches before falling into consolations, taking two by pin before dropping her first match by fall. She was bounced out of consolations by Shalom Naule in a 10-2 major decision.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.