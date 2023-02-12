WAYLAND — The Tri-County Regional Voke wrestling team captured the team title at the MIAA Division 3 Central Sectional Championship on Saturday, scoring 204 points to edge Ashland High by five points at Wayland High.
The Cougars’ Brandon Allen won the 126-pound weight class to improve to 37-2 on the season. Teammate Aidan Weeman earned his 100th career win, working through the consolation rounds to place third at 120.
Tri-County’s Marco Pantazopoulos was a sectional finalist at 145 pounds, but lost in the final to place second. Conner Jackson reached the 182-pound weight class final, where he lost to finish second as well.
Cole King (160) and Owen Maag (220) finished third in their weight classes to earn valuable points for the Cougars, who had 11 of 13 wrestlers finish in the top six.
Tri-County head coach Steven LaPlante was named the Division 3C Coach of The Year due to Tri-County’s success.
Division 2 Central Sectional
BELLINGHAM — King Philip, North Attleboro and Mansfield competed at Bellingham High on Saturday with wrestlers from all three teams gaining the finals.
King Philip’s Colby Cloutier won by fall over North Attleboro’s Austin Dean for the 160-pound sectional title. The Warriors also had Loden Wells (120) and Kevin Gillis (126) gain their weight class finals, where both lost by falls. North Attleboro had four finalists with two going home as sectional champions — Zach Gallaghjer at 285 and Greg Berthiaume at 195. Both clinched their titles by pin.
The Warriors’ Matthew Oldford (138) and Cydell Sanchez (285), both won their third-place matches while John Molloy (152) and Jared Shapiro (220) lost their third-place matches in the wrestleback.
Mansfield’s Colton Johnson took the 220 title with a first period takedown and pin in under a minute. He was joined in the finals at 152 by teammate Sam Connelly, who lost in the second period to place second.
The Hornets’ Odin Miller lost the 170 third-place match in the wrestlebacks, dropping a 19-2 technical fall.
North Attleboro’s Jayden Mendes (106) and Alexander Robin (126) advanced through the consolation bracket to reach the third-place match where both lost.
Division 3 South Sectional
FOXBORO — Host Foxboro had James Calabrese (145) and Marco Yeradi (195) both reach their finals, where they lost by decision and a fall, respectively. Yeradi lost to to Bristol County Aggie/Dighton-Rehoboth’s Richard McGreevy by a first period pin, and was the only sectional title winner from the Bristol County/D-R co-op.
The D-R team had three other finalists in David Hunt (126), Malakai Risotti (170) and Brady Benfeito (285), but all lost. Norton’s Gabriel Thomasson defeated Risotti in a 16-6 major decision to clinch an individual title for the Lancers. Danyel Ayala also earned a final win for Norton, beating Benfeito by fall near the midway point of the first period of their match. Thomasson and Ayala were Norton’s lone individual sectional title winners.
Foxboro’s Adam Addeche lost by a second period pin to Norton’s Jason Winston in their third-place match at 135. Raj Jetty won his 113 third-place showdown over Norton’s Kate Connell, taking a 13-3 major decision. Connor McNamara also took third with a 5-2 decision win at 152. Maxx Bieksha won his third-place match for Norton over BC/D-R’s Ryan Moitoso, winning by pin in under a minute.
The Lancers’ Dillan Mueller (126) also earned a consolation win for third. Dimitar Yotsov (160) and Gavin Luiciano (195) both lost in the third-place bout for the Lancers.
