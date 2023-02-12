WAYLAND — The Tri-County Regional Voke wrestling team captured the team title at the MIAA Division 3 Central Sectional Championship on Saturday, scoring 204 points to edge Ashland High by five points at Wayland High.

The Cougars’ Brandon Allen won the 126-pound weight class to improve to 37-2 on the season. Teammate Aidan Weeman earned his 100th career win, working through the consolation rounds to place third at 120.

