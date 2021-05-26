NORWOOD — Nate and Anthony Tripolone both won their matches by pins at the 145 and 152 pound weight classes, while the Norton High wrestling team gained three wins by forfeit in downing Norwood High 60-18 Wednesday.
Norton 60, Norwood 18: 106-Rocco Tarantino (N) won by forfeit; 113-Steve Chaffee (N) won by forfeit; 120-Jake Lunn (N) won by forfeit; 126-Ryan Browne (N) pinned Maffeo 1:12; 132-Jason Winston (N) pinned Brady 0:15; 138-Su (Nw.) pinned Calvin Lyons 2:35; 145-Nate Tripolone (N) pinned Keady 4:32; 152-Anthony Tripolone (N) pinned McIsaac 1:54; 160-Cinlan (N) def. Nick Andreasen 3-2; 170 Spellman (Nw.) pinned Gabe Thomasson 1:14; 182-Dan Khoklan (N) pinned White 2:34; 195-Su (Nw.) def. pinned Nate Arduinho 4-2; 220-Ray Rodriguez (N) won by injury default; 285-Danyle Ayala (N) pinned Gwynn 0:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.