SHARON — The Norton High wrestling team will be better throughout its Tri-Valley League and MIAA Division 3 postseason competition after losing to three of the top teams in the state during a quad meet at Sharon High Thursday.
Senior Nate Tripolone won three matches for the Lancers at the 160-pound class, taking two pins.
- In a Hockomock League match, Mansfield took four pins in a 52-34 loss to Taunton. Nathan Jackson had a first period pin at 113 for Mansfield, while Andrew Cameron pinned his opponent 33 seconds into the third period of his match at 285.
Sharon 38, Norton 36; Hingham 52, Norton 29; Franklin 54, Norton 21: 106-Rocco Tarantino (2-1, two pins), 145-Anthony Tripolone (2-1, two pins); 160-Nate Tripolone (3-0, two pins); 138-Brady Fogarty (1-1, one pin); 183-Ben Khoklan 2-1, one pin); 220-Mordochee Duronzil (2-1, two pins).
Taunton 52, Mansfield 34: 113-Nathan Jackson (M) pinned Rodriguez 1:30; 120-Mendes (T) def. Greta Hobbs 15-0; 126-Viera (T) def. Owen Weber 15-8; 132-Sandoval (T) pinned Dylan Detch 1:33; 145-Mandeville (T) pinned Max Farley 2;55; 152-Sam Connelly (M) pinned Mandeville 2;27; 160-Balmain (T) def. Jaquan Peters-Wolfe 18-4; 170-Dashiel Munson (M) pinned DaCosta 3:04; 182-Harris (T) def. Odin Miller 8-5; 220-Frank (T) pinned Nicolas Javalayes 1:48; 285-Andrew Cameron (M) pinned Tran 4:33.
