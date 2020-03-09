METHUEN — Two of the area’s top high school wrestlers reached the quarterfinals of the New England High School Championships this past weekend.
Mansfield junior C.J. Glaropoulos, a state champion in the 170-pound class, won his first bout by a fall at 0:19 with a first period takedown of Wayland’s Cameron Jones on Saturday. Glaropoulos narrowly lost in the quarterfinal round by a 5-4 decision to Ryan Powers of Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech. of Lebanon, Conn. Powers was eliminated in the semifinal round by Seth Carney of Essex, Vt., who went on to take first place.
Glaropoulos earned his state title last Saturday at Methuen High School with his 25th victory of the season.
Senior Shawn Conniff, the three-time South Sectional champion and 195-pound Hockomock League champ from King Philip High, won matches in the preliminary rounds by falls. The first was over Sam Martin of Brandon, Vt., with a first period takedown at 1:33. The second came against Erik Benner of Medonak Valley, Maine, at 4:17. He lost in the quarterfinal match by a 9-0 major decision to Conor Maslanek of Pelham, N.H. He would go on to win a consolation round match by major decision, 16-5, over Cody Henry of Bradford but lose a second one to Declan Griffin of Newton North 5-3.
Also wrestling for Mansfield was senior Antonios Sevastos, who won his first match in the 126-pound division, 13-3 over Sean Moriarity of Marshwood, but then lost on a fall at 4:31 to Andrew Fallon of Bishop Hendricken High. He went on to win two consolation round decisions 5-2 and 6-0, but lost the final one by a 7-0 decision. Will Stratton, wrestling for Mansfield in the 145-pound class won his opening match by a fall over Chris Robbins of Conval High, N.H., but then lost to James Lunt of Xavier, 9-2.
North Attleboro High senior Mike Edmonds, who placed third in the 170-pound class in last week’s state meet, won his opening bout 8-1, including a takedown and near fall, over Robert Thatcher of Burrilville, R.I., but lost the next preliminary bout 4-0 to Tommy Mazur of Westhill, Conn. He would go on to win to of his consolation bouts by scores of 7-5 and 10-4, that one over Mansfield’s Glaropoulos, before losing to James Doughtery of Chariho Regional of Rhode Island 10-5.
