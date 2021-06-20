QUINCY — The strength of its Hockomock League schedule surely made a difference for the Mansfield High wrestling team in coming home from Quincy Saturday with a 51-16 victory over the No. 3-seeded Patriots.
Mansfield is the No. 6 seed among the six teams participating in the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament, and improved to 3-8 overall on the season with the quarterfinal-round victory.
Coach Mark DiSanto and the Hornets will now visit No. 2-seeded Taunton Tuesday for a 1 p.m. semifinal-round match.
The Hornets took six pins against Quincy, with senior captain C.J. Glarapolous (195) and Max Farley (132) both taking first-period pins for six points. Glarapolous, now 11-0 on the season, needed just 66 seconds to win his match, while Farley. now 10-1, took his pin with 15 seconds left in the first period.
Junior Andrew Cameron provided much excitement for Mansfield in the 285-pound heavyweight class, winning just his third match of the season. Cameromn overcame a 5-4 deficit entering the third period and took an 8-6 decision in overtime.
In addition, Colton Johnson (220, improving to 10-1 on the season), Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (160), Sam Guttierez (152), and Sam Connolly 145) also took pins.
Noah Price scored his eighth win of the season at 138 by taking a forfeit.
“We’re hitting our stride,” DiSanto said, noting that the Hornets battled Taunton to a 40-37 decision in the first meeting of the season between Kelley-Rex Division members of the Hockomock League.
Mansfield 51, Quincy 16: 106-Eno (Q) won by forfeit; 120-Doyle (Q) def. Greta Hobbs 13-1; 126-Iniyan Karuppany (M) def.Balitton 2-1; 132-Max Farley (M) pinned Leanso 1:45; 138--Noah Price (M) won by forfeit; 145-Sam Connolly (M) pinned Chelbig 3:29; 152-Sam Guttierez (M) pinned Pina 3:29; 160-Jaquan Peters-Wolfe pinned Nelliney 3:14; 171-James Fichera (M) def. Sacchuls 5-0; 182-Halliday (Q) pinned Ty Tonasian 0:30; 195-C.J. Glarapolous (M) pinned Lowery 1:06; 220-Colton Johnson (M) pinned Murphy 2:18; 285-Andrew Cameron (M) def. Muillen 8-6 (OT).
