BARRE — At the Quabbin Regional-hosted Midlands Invitational, King Philip finished first among the eight participating teams. The Warriors (12-1), coming off of a first-place finish at the Whitman-Hanson Meet and a third place at the Milford Invitational, had five individuals win all four of their matches. Heavyweight Dan Nineve won his four outings, all by pins.
- The Norton High Lancers captured third place at the 15-team Weymouth Invitational Meet. Anthony Tripolone dominated the 145-pound weight class, winning all four of his matches by pins. In addition, Calvin Lyons (two pins at 138) and Danyel Ayala (three pins at 220) both took third place, while Matt Guinan (three pins at 170) took fourth place.
- In a triangular meet, Mansfield fell to both Silver Lake and Methuen, having just six wrestlers in five weight classes to compete. Odin Miller won both of his matches for the Hornets, taking a pin against Methuen.
King Philip 60, Northbridge 24; KP 60, Boston College High 24; KP 57, Windham, N.H. 25: 126-Sam DeBaggis (4-0); 145-Mike Gorman (4-0); 152-Colby Cloutier (4-0); 170-Will Conniff (4-0); 285-Dan Nineve (4-0).
Methuen, Silver Lake, Mansfield: 106--Greta Hobbs (0-2); 152-Sam Connelly (1-1); 160-Dash Munson (0-1), Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (0-1); 170-Odin Miller (2-0); 220-Colton Johnson (1-1).
Weymouth Invitational Meet: Norton results — 106-Rocco Tarantino (1-2, one pin); 120-Jaylon Pardo (2-2, two pins); 126-Nolan Winfield (3-1, one pin, 3rd place); 132-Jason Winston (3-2, two pins); 138-Calvin Lyons (2-1, two pins, 2nd place); 145-Anthony Tripolone (4-0, four pins); 152-Thomas Mulvaney (1-2, one pin); 160-Nathan Tripolone (1-1, one pin); 170-Matt Guinan (3-2, three pins, 4th place); 182-Gavin Luciano (2-2, two pins); 220-Danyel Ayala (3-1, three pins, 3rd place); 285-Mardosi Geroniel (1-3, one pin).