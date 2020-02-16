FOXBORO — Billy Ivatts, the coach of the Foxboro High wrestling team, just knew the potential of his Warriors would eventually surface this season.
In its home gym, Foxboro had seven individuals finish among the top three, including Trent Rennie (160) claiming a championship, as Foxboro captured the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Meet title by the mere margin of one point (220) over Tri-Valley League power Norton (219).
“That was better than I had anticipated,” Ivatts said of his Warriors, who will be represented by 10 matmen at the Division 3 State Meet. “From where we were at the beginning of the season, we really pulled it together as a team. I had a feeling that we could win.”
Coach Pat Coleman’s Lancers will also have 10 individuals competing at the Division 3 State Meet, having seven finish among the top three in Foxboro, with Steven Chaffee (106) winning the individual title, taking all three of his rounds with pins.
“Foxboro showed up ready to wrestle, but we had some outstanding individual performances under pressure,” Coleman said, noting that Chaffee took a second-round pin over Foxboro’s Jake Fraser for the title.
In addition, Dean Santangelo (120), Alex Turcotte (126), Dan Clapp (138), Nick Andreasson (170) and Nathan Arduino (182) all advanced to championship matches. Santangelo lost a 3-2 decision in his title match to Bristol-Plymouth’s Tom Kelleher; Turcotte lost a 15-3 decision to Connor Kegan of Sandwich, the defending state champion, in his title match; Clapp lost a 9-0 decision to Division 2 State Meet runner-up Jordyn Estrada of Middleboro in his title match; Andreason was pinned in his title match, losing for the third time this season to Hanover’s Griffin Popi; while Arduino lost a 10-1 decision to South Shore Voke’s Jerry Duvall in his title match.
For Foxboro, Rennie won all three of his matches, the first two by pins, then the 160-pound title with a 2-1 decision over Cohasset’s Adam Walnut.
Aidan Hughes (285), Jake Fraser (106), and Aidan Dow (195) all took runner-up spots for the Warriors.
The Mansfield High Hornets claimed three individual titles — Antonios Sevastos (126), Ciaran Connolly (160) and C.J. Glaropoulos (170) — to finish fourth in the Division 1 South Sectional. Five Hornets will now advance to the Division 1 Meet at Methuen.
Sevastos, the No. 3 seed, took a technical fall, a major decision and then a 1-0 win in his title match against Aidan Winn of Brockton. Scoreless after two periods, Sevastos scored the lone point of the match on a third-period escape.
Connolly won all four his matches, one by pin, taking the title with a decision over Gibson Okah of Brockton. Glaropoulos also won all four of his rounds, three on pins, taking the title with a second-period pin of Xaverian’s Brendan DaSilva.
In Whitman-Hanson for the Division 2 South Meet, coach Geoff Burgess’ North Attleboro High Rocketeers finished fourth as a team, with five top-three finishers. Mike Edmonds won all three of his matches for the 170-pound title, pinning Colton Wiley of Hingham for the championship. Similarly, John Kummer captured the heavyweight division crown, winning all three matches,and pinning Stoughton’s Cal Laguerre for the title.
At the Division 2 Central Meet, coach John Adams’ King Philip Warriors finished fourth as a team with five top-three individual performances. Senior Shawn Conniff, the Warriors’ all-time wins leader, captured the 195-pound title as he won all four of his matches on first-period pins, being on the mat for merely four minutes.
In addition to Conniff, the Warriors will have four others participating at the Division 1 State Meet, as Sam DeBaggis (126), Jackson Kelley (138) and Youseff Lofti (285) all had second-place showings and Liam Campbell won three matches at 113 and took third place.
At the Division 3 Central Meet, senior Patrick Griffin claimed the 145-pound title in representing Tri-County High, one of seven Cougars to qualify for the MIAA State Meet. Coach Steve LaPlante’s Cougars finished sixth among the 14 competing schools.
Griffin had a first-round bye and then won all three of his matches, taking the title with a second-period pin of Athol’s Colby Cox. In addition, Tri-County had three second-place individual performances, from Matt Dowd (126), Cole Guertin (132) and Jason Beaulieau (152).
MIAA Division 1 South Meet
At Norwood High School
Mansfield results: 106-Owen Webber (0-2); 120-Noah Price (3-1, one pin, 3rd place); 126-Antonios Sevastos (3-0, 1st place); 132-Max Farley (2-3, 6th place); 138-Josh Weisel (1-2); 145-Will Stratton (3-1, two pins, 3rd place); 152-Joe Moran (2-2); 160-Ciaran Connolly (4-0, one pin, 1st place); 170-C.J. Glaropoulos (4-0, three pins, 1st place); 182-Aidan Archambault (3-2, 5th place); 195-Isaiah Manuel (2-3, one pin, 6th place); 220-Kevin Lattuada (0-2); 285-Lohith Chundi (1-3, 6th place).
MIAA Division 2 South Meet
At Whitman-Hanson High School
North Attleboro results: 106-Tyler Tobias (0-2); 113-Alex Yan (0-2); 126-Ethan Smth (2-1, 2nd place); 132-Chris Galligan (3-1, 3rd place); 138-Andrew Faris (3-2, 5th place); 145-Jon Lozinski (1-3, 6th place); 152-Greg Berthiaume (0-2); 160-Austin Dean (1-2); 170-Mike Edmonds (3-0, 1st place); 182-Montrel Jackson (3-1, 3rd place); 195-Alex Warsofky (0-2); 220-Keysun Wise (3-2, 4th place); 285-John Kummer (3-0, 1st place).
MIAA Division 2-Central Meet
At Marlborough High School
King Philip results: 113-Liam Campbell (3-1, 3rd place); 126-Sam DeBattis (3-1, 2nd place); 138-Jackson Kelley (3-1, 2nd place); 152-Noah Reidel (2-2, 5th place); 160-Sean O’Brien (2-2, 6th place); 195-Shawn Conniff (4-0, four pins 1st place); 285-Youseff Lofti (3-1, 2nd place).
MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Meet
At Foxboro High School
Foxboro results: 106-Jake Fraser (2-1, 2nd place); 113-Youseff Nasri (3-1, 3rd place); 120-Sean Bubencik (2-2, 4th place); 126-T.J. Whitehouse (0-2); 132-John Casey (3-2, 4th place); 138-Matt Simone (2-3, 6th place); 145-Max Hornbluth (3-1, 3rd place); 152-Jeremy Neale (3-1, 3rd place); 160-Trent Rennie (3-0, two pins 1st place); 170-Ryan Addeche (3-2, 5th place); 182-Sean Gallagher (2-2, 4th place); 195-Aidan Dow (2-1, 2nd place); 220-Troy Osborne (2-3, 6th place); 285-Aidan Hughes (2-1, two pins, 2nd place).
Norton results: 106-Steven Chaffee (3-0, 1st place); 113-Calvin Lyons (2-2, two pins, 4th place); 120-Dean Santangelo (2-1, one pin, 2nd place); 126-Alex Turcotte (3-1, two pins, 2nd place); 132-Nate Tripolone (2-2, two pins, 5th place); 138-Dan Clapp (2-1, one pin, 2nd place); 145-Ian Barker (2-2, one pin, 4th place); 152-Gabe Thomasson ((1-2, one pin); 160-Ben Khoklan (3-2, two pins, 4th place); 170-Nick Andreasson (2-1, one pin, 2nd place); 182-Nathan Arduino (3-1, two pins, 2nd place); 195-J.D. Artz (1-3, 6th place); 220-Ray Rodriguez (3-1, two pins, 3rd place); 285-Danyle Ayala (1-2).
MIAA Division 3 Central Meet
At Holliston High School
Tri-County placements: 113-Joe Nicholson (3-1, 3rd place); 126-Matt Dowd (3-1, 2nd place); 132-Cole Guertin (3-1, 2nd place); 138-Joe Leonardi (2-2, 4th place); 145-Pat Griffin (3-0, three pins, 1st place); 152-Jason Beaulieau (3-1, 2nd place); 170-Ben LeBlanc (4-1, 3rd place).
