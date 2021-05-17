FOXBORO — Unbeaten Foxboro High held off Oliver Ames for a 35-34 victory in a Hockomock League match Monday. In improving to 3-0 on the season, the Warriors gained four key points when Max Kornbluth earned a major decision at 152 pounds.
The Warriors next meet Milford Thursday.
Foxboro 35, Oliver Ames 34: 106-Loui Muttart (F) won by forfeit; 113-James Fraser (F) won by pin; 120-Ian Marcotte (F) won by decision 5-2; 152-Max Kornbluth (F) won by major decision 11-3; 170-Jeremy Neale (F) won by pin; 182-Ryan Addeche (F) won by decision 5-3; 195-Trent Rennie (F) won by pin.
