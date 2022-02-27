FITCHBURG — North Attleboro High’s Keysun Wise and King Philip Regional High’s William Conniff were the top local performers at this weekend’s MIAA All-State wrestling meet.
Wise went 4-2 in the 285-pound bracket, finishing fourth, while Conniff was 2-3 at 170 to place sixth.
“Keysun had a great tournament,” North Attleboro High coach Geoff Burgess said. “He lost to the eventual champion in the semifinals. He’s a great kid, too. Keysun has represented his school and our team well on the biggest stage in our sport.”
Wise won his first two bouts, pinning Saint John’s Justyce Hathaway in the third period to start out in the Round of 16 and then rallying after being down 4-2 to Lowell’s Gustavo Ventura for a 4-3 win in the quarterfinals. Wise lost to Chelmsford’s Timothy Brown, the eventual 285-pound champ, by fall in the semifinals to drop into the consolation semifinals where he took a 6-3 decision over Melrose’s Braden Marceau, but lost 3-1 to Ventura in their rematch in the finals.
Conniff also opened with a pair of wins, pinning Lincoln-Sudbury’s Thomas Kelly with 1:15 remaining in their Round of 16 bout and then taking a 6-3 decision over St. John’s Prep’s Matt Mitchell in the quarterfinals. Brookline’s Haden Bottiglieri took a 12-5 decision over Conniff in the semifinals and Conniff then lost to Milton’s Mason Pellegri in the consolation semifinals and 5-1 to Ashland’s Anton Puhach in the fifth-place bout.
Several other local wrestlers ended up with two tournament wins apiece. North Attleboro’s Christopher Galligan went 2-2 at 138, winning his first bout by fall in 3:14 and posting a 7-2 major decision in his first consolation bout. Jason Winston of Norton (2-2, 138) had a pin (0:33) and forfeit win from consolations. King Philip’s Hunter Hastings finished 2-2 at 195, winning one bout by fall (3:41) and another by technical fall (2:40) before forfeiting.
James Fraser of Foxboro (1-2, 126), Aidan Weeman of Tri-County (1-2, 138), Anthony Tripolone of Norton (1-2, 145), Michael Gorman of King Philip (1-2, 145), Greg Berthiaume of North Attleboro (1-2, 182), Colton Johnson of Mansfield (1-2, 220), and Daniel Nineve of King Philip (1-2) each took home one tournament win.