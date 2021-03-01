AUBURN, Maine — Czech native Hugo Haas totaled 51 saves, with 33 over the first two periods, as the Northeast Generals took an 8-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques in the second game of a three-game NAHL Tier-2 weekend series.
Brent Keefer scored twice while Haas blanked Maine over the final two periods, denying the Nordiques on five power play chances.
Dave Andreychuck (three points with one goal), Liam McCanney (one goal, No. 15 of the season, one assist) ended a nine-game goal-less streak, Ryan Gordon (two assists) and Matt Sutter (two assists) each had multi-point games for Northeast.
Jonathan Young, Jake Hosszu, Tyler Cooper and John Musella also scored in the win.
Keefer scored the first of his two goals to knot the score at 7:48 of the second period. Then Hosszu, McCanney, Andreychuck and Musella scored goals within a four-minute span as Northeast took a 6-2 lead into the third period.
Northeast scored twice within a 20-second span early in the third period with goals off of the sticks of Cooper at 4:29 and Keefer at 4:49.
The Generals fell in the final game of the three-game weekend series 3-1. Paul Minnehan scored the lone goal for Northeast with 12 seconds left in the third period. Haas totaled 42 saves in goal for the Generals.
The Nordiques took the lead in the first period and gained a two-goal margin with nine seconds left in the second period. Northeast went 0-for-4 on the power play in the game and were limited to 16 shots over the first two periods.
“I thought they outplayed us,” Generals coach Bryan Erikson said. “They wanted it more. W hen you have a period like the second, it’s hard to turn it on.” Jake Dunlap and Alex Tertyshny assisted on the lone goal.
In the opening game of the series, Maine scored four first period goals in a 8-3 win, scoring twice within a span of 1:26 over the final three minutes. The Nordiques created a 5-0 lead just 49 seconds into the second period.
Jake Hosszu (at 4:35) and Matt Boczar (at 10:07) scored second period goals for the Generals. Dylan Schuett netted a third period short-handed goal at 9:31.
Northeast (12-22-3) has a two-game series March 12-13 at New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.