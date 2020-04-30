NEWPORT -- Todd Martin, the International Tennis Hall of Fame president, had hoped that the lone professional grass court tournament in America would arrive on the lawns off of Bellevue Avenue this summer.
But in the wake of R.I. Governor Gina Raimondo banishing all large gatherings of 50 or more people, including the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, filling the stands with some 3,000 patrons on a daily basis had to be viewed as an issue.
Furthermore, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships is governed by the Association of Tennis Professionals, which has ultimate jurisdiction.
The Newport tournament, coming right after the conclusion of the All England Championships (Wimbledon) was scheduled for July 12-19, representing the only professional grass-court tournament in America.
Martin, the former top-10 touring pro and top-ranked American and the Hall of Fame’s CEO, had had his fingers crossed that the ATP event would be played, but on Thursday, foreboding news came down.
“In light of Governor Raimondo’s recent announcement about large summer events, a regular execution of the Hall of Fame Open and International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in July will not be possible," said Martin.
"We support this as the best course of action for the community’s health and safety. I would like to thank the governor and her support team for leading our state with tremendous strength and grace through this difficult time. In making this difficult decision, she is acting with our community’s best interests at heart.
“The Hall of Fame Open is not a stand-alone event, but part of a global tennis tour," Martin added.
A few days ago, Martin said in a prepared statement, "Our governing body, the ATP Tour, is currently working on the greater plan for the overall tennis calendar, and we expect to receive more information on this in mid-May. When that information becomes available, we will officially confirm the cancellation, postponement, or modification of our events.
"Although not linked to any ATP Tour decision, we will wait until that time to address plans for the Induction Ceremony as well, in the interest of simplicity for our ticket holders and patrons."
“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and will follow all recommendations and policies of the CDC, government, and the ATP Tour,” continued Martin. “The health and safety of our patrons, players, staff, and volunteers will continue to be of the highest priority in any decisions we make.”
Former women’s tennis star Conchita Martinez of Spain and Croatian tennis legend Goran Ivanisevic were the two individuals to be welcomed as Hall-of-Famers as members of the class of 2020, each having a Wimbledon championship and a career-high No. 2 ranking in the world. However, the Baseball Hall of Fame already has canceled its summer induction ceremony.
The United States Tennis Association had earlier in the season announced that the Hall of Fame Tournament would become one of six ATP events as part of its U.S. Open Series, which would have strengthened the financial balance sheet ($674,730) of the event.
The U.S.T.A. added Newport to its “Series” of events, as it is the first stop on the summer season of professional events, grass or hardcourts, prior to the still-planned U.S. Open Championships in New York, scheduled to begin Aug. 24. The “Series” includes American stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., San Jose, Winston-Salem, N.C., and Cincinnati.
A decision on the U.S. Open was to be made by the U.S. Tennis Association in June. The French Open was postponed from May until late September, and Wimbledon was canceled outright for the first time since 1945.
Defending Newport champion John Isner earlier in the season feared the worst as well, telling the ATP that “with Wimbledon being gone and New York City being the epicenter of the crisis, we need the situation to get better very quickly.
“Countries might want to have a tournament, but they might have travel restrictions or on other countries where players are residing. It’s (Newport) always been a great venue for me to get my game back together before the U.S. Open.”
The U.S. government’s ban on non-Americans entering the country further complicates matters for the ATP, as tennis is truly an international sport, with players from every corner of the world on the tour.
Due to health concerns, players would have had to be quarantined for a period of two weeks. Some speculation had Newport being limited to an “Americans-only” event.
Because of its status as the last grass-court event on the ATP Tour after a smattering of events in England and Germany in late May and June, the likelihood of Newport being postponed to a later date would have been in conflict with other ATP events.
Newport remained one of three ATP Tour events -- with Hamburg, Germany, and Bastad, Sweden, still on the calendar of events for July.
Isner, a four-time Newport champion and the No. 1-ranked American, and Steve Johnson, the 2018 champion, had indicated prior to the start of the 2020 season that they would likely be entered into the Newport field.
The profit margins for such ATP-250 events (38 of them) such as Newport are narrow. The 250 refers to the ranking points awarded to the tournament champion.
According to the ATP, 13 250-Tour events lost money in 2018. ATP Tour Management officials noted that canceling an event with sufficient notice would allow for tournaments such as Newport to reduce its expenditures on infrastructure. Prize money and player appearance fees (which are permitted) would also be eliminated.
The tournament has a rich history of name veterans such as Adrian Mannarino and Ivo Karlovic and rising stars such as Russia’s Alexander Bublik and France’s Ugo Humbert in the field. Martin regularly assembled at least 10 of the top 100 ranked players on the grounds.
The Hall of Fame Open is the only ATP grass-court event played outside of Europe. As the first stop of the summer season in the states, the event generally drew a strong group of Americans among the diverse international player field.
The Tennis Hall of Fame Championships has been an annual ATP stop since 1976. The complex, located on Bellevue Avenue, has a rich history dating back to 1881, and was the site of the very first U.S. National Lawn Tennis Championships, the latter-day U.S. Open.
The club, with a rich and ribald history as a gambling casino that attracted high-society patrons from New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., has evolved into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with a world-class treasure of the sports memorabilia while also being host for the annual slate of enshrinement of inductees.
“It is wonderful to be able to connect our present-day tournament with the venue’s great history as the birthplace of the U.S. Open,” said Martin. “We looked forward to enhancing this experience.”
The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., is currently closed to the public, and the status of the two-week U.S. Open remains in jeopardy as well.
