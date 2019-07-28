FOXBORO — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick referred to former Patriots’ safety Rodney Harrison as the best practice player he has ever seen.
Harrison was respected among his coaches and teammates for never taking a day off and for bringing his physicality every time he stepped onto the field during his six years in New England.
During his 15 years overall in the NFL, Harrson was a crucial member of the defenses for the San Diego Chargers and Patriots, leading New England to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004 during his first two years in New England.
“(That’s the) best compliment you could ever give me because for me, it all started in practice, ” Harrison said of Belichick’s praise Friday during his red jacket fitting for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
“I just wanted to play every practice like it was a game, so when you get on the game field, its easy,” he added. “Like, you play in front of 70,000 people, that’s easy to get pumped up. But what about on a Tuesday, or a Monday when you sore after a game, or Wednesday or Thursday when you don’t feel like being there. That’s when you create separation, you know, and that’s when you really take your game to the next level. And that’s what I really tried to do.”
Harrison will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday night in part because of that attitude, but also because of his play on the field. He was the Patriots leading tackler during their Super Bowl seasons in both 2003 and 2004 (also led all NFL defensive backs in tackles both seasons).
He set a career-high with 140 tackles in 2003 and had 138 tackles in 2004. And he was his best on the biggest of stages, making seven interceptions in nine playoff games, including two in Super Bowl XXXIX.
Harrison is the seventh player from those back-to-back Super Bowl teams to earn the red jacket. He will join former teammates Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), Willie McGinest (2015), Kevin Faulk (2016) and Matt Light (2018).
“We worked hard, but it didn’t feel like work,” Harrison said of those teams. “It wasn’t just X’s and O’s and football. We were talking about real life things. And that meant a lot to us.
“It’s funny because the bond that we had, we would be down in games and Tedy Bruchshi, or Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest would make a joke or say something and we would challenge each one another. ‘Who’s going to make the play?’ I would look at Richard Seymour (and say) ‘I’m going to make the next play, I’m going to be Super Bowl MVP.’ Those are the type of competitiveness that we had in us. We challenged one another. It was something special, man.”
Harrison also spoke about the people that helped him get to the position as he enters the Patriots Hall of Fame. He talked about the support and encouragement from his family, fans, friends as well as both the teammates and coaches.
“Wearing this jacket means a lot,” Harrison said. “Mr. Kraft, I can’t thank him enough. He gave me an opportunity because ultimately this is his team. He’s embraced me. He got a chance to know my family, know my wife’s name, know my kids name. Just a terrific man. And I appreciate, you know, it’s easy once things have been good for you to forget about the (other) people, but I can’t do that. And Mr. Kraft was so important. Coach Belichick was so important. Those guys supported me.”
Harrison was an integral member of the first of the two-part dynasty on Route One. He said it’s something that won’t happen again.
“Every year I look at these guys, the sense of urgency, what it means to them, it’s just special man,” he said. “You’ll never see this again in the National Football League. You’ll never see this level of greatness.”
Harrison will be inducted into the 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame Class along with Leon Gray, who was selected for induction by the 10-person committee in April.
The ceremony is free and open to the public.
