FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry could make his NFL debut this Sunday when the Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Harry spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since suffering a leg injury in the preseason, which ultimately landed the rookie wide receiver on injured reserve for eight weeks.
“It feels great just getting out there with my team, just getting better every day with them and just looking for my role and a way to help the team,” Harry said at Gillette Stadium. “It’s been great just going out there with the mentality to get better every day. Just going out there and try to do my best to try and get better, and get better at something every day. So, it’s been good.”
Harry was eligible to return prior to the bye week when the Patriots faced the Baltimore Ravens, but was not activated from the 53-man roster to the 46-man roster for game day.
Harry said he did not let the process frustrate him.
“I just looked at it as a blessing, I just look at the positive things,” he said. “God has done so much throughout my life. He’s put stepping stones in certain places, so I just looked at it the same way.”
The receiver was asked how it has been creating chemistry with 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. He stuck to much of the same script, saying he has only been focusing on getting better.
“It’s been great just going out there, like I said, just trying to get better every day,” Harry said. “Just trying to make sure I’m improving and giving It my all every day.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not show say whether Harry would be active for his first NFL game when he was asked during his press conference on Wednesday.
“We’ll activate the players that we feel give us the best chance to compete against the Eagles,” Belichick said. “He’s worked hard. He’s improved like all of our players have that are out there working. It’s what we do expect, but he’s done a good job of that. He’s a lot better than he was earlier in the year, even two weeks ago.”
Harry was taken with the 32nd pick of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Arizona State. He was injured on just his third snap — and second catch — of the preseason against the Detroit Lions and was placed on injured reserve a month later after by the Patriots.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he thought Harry was coming along when asked during a conference call earlier this week.
“(He) continues to make progress, works hard and each week is an opportunity that we’re trying to add more in terms of the things he can do, the things he’s comfortable doing, the things we’re comfortable with him doing within our offense,” McDaniels said. “I think it’s all positive. Everybody’s working hard for the same goal, which is to have him contribute and help us win games moving forward.”
