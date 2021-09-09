PLAINVILLE -- Undoubtedly the hottest horse currently racing at Plainridge Park, Hudson Phil won his third consecutive race after dominating in the $25,000 Open Handicap pace at The Ridge on Thursday afternoon.
Three horses left hard with Rollinlikethunder (Drew Monti) eventually getting the lead past the :26.1 quarter. As the field paced to the half, Hudson Phil (Jay Randall) made a brush-and-crush move that took him from sixth in the turn to first at the five-eighths. After crossing over, Hudson Phil opened up two lengths at three-quarters and maintained that advantage all the way to the wire where he won in 1:51.4.
It was the sixth win of the year for Hudson Phil ($7.60) who has now banked $59,556 this year for owner Kellogg Racing Stable. The 6-year-old altered son of Shanghai Phil-Hazel is trained by Jackie Greene.
Randall also won the $20,000 upper level conditioned pace with Quick Shot who made it two in a row by going gate to wire in handy fashion. After taking a quick early lead, Randall guided Quick Shot through even fractions of :27.1, :54.2 and 1:23 with Sailor Jerry (Nick Graffam) and Lachie Maguire N (Bruce Ranger) in close pursuit. Rounding the final bend Quick Shot was not to be denied and paced home the best in 1:51.4.
Owned by Kathleen Brewer and trained by Artie Brewer II, the 9-year-old Quick Shot ($11.20) now has $513,729 earned lifetime on the strength of 42 wins.
Other drivers scoring doubles on Thursday were Matty Athearn, Shawn Gray and Bruce Ranger. Gretchen Athearn led all trainers with two wins of her own.
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Friday (Sept. 10) with post time at 2 p.m.
