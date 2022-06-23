PLAINVILLE — Heather Hill Country Club will be this year’s home to two annual Attleboro Area Golf Association tournaments on July 11, hosting the AAGA Junior Championship and the AAGA High School Shootout.
The Junior tournament debuted in 1997 and has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, and has hosted the area’s top talent from high school golf teams. Last year, Foxboro native and recent Xaverian graduate Dan Brady captured the title at Chemawa Golf Course, shooting a 3-under-par 66.
There are two age groups for the Junior tournament, with one being 14-and-under and the other being 15 to 18 years of age. The 14-and-under group will play nine holes, with an option for 18, while the 15-and-over age group will play 18 holes. Scores for the Junior Championship will also count for the High School Shootout, should an eligible golfer choose to register.
The top three scorers in the Junior Championship for the 14-under group will receive a prize and the top three finishers in 15-over also receive a prize, with the low overall scorer getting their name put on the Marc Forbes Trophy.
“We get the best local teenage golfers to compete,” AAGA Co-President Bob Gay said. “You look at the people who have won, Davis Chatfield and his older brother, Brett Chatfield, Chris Hanson, those people have gone on and done very well in the City Open. The juniors, it makes it very special. It might be the first tournament they’ve ever won and they know their name is going to be on the trophy for many years to come.”
Highland Country Club and Chemawa Golf Course were former locations for the Junior Championship, with this being the first time that Heather Hill will serve as host. A 27-hole club, those playing a full 18 will be seeing a different day on the course than others.
“They have three sets of nine,” Gay said. “It gives us a lot more (to do) with a 27-hole course.”
Those interested in playing can register at aagagolf.com, with deadline to register Wednesday, July 6, at 5 p.m.
High School Shootout
The AAGA High School Shootout will play its third year at Heather Hill, along with the Junior Championship, with entrants to the Junior Championship also eligible to play in the Shootout.
Teams of four youngsters can enter for the Shootout, with the top three scorers counting for the team’s final tally. All entrants of the winning team receive a plaque and free entry into the Attleboro City Championship in late August instead of going through qualifying.
Those playing in the Shootout will play 18 holes at Heather Hill, with hole variations playing into the same role at the Junior Championship where one golfer may not play the same 18 holes.
“The high school shootout is relatively new,” Gay said. “This is the third year we’ve run it. If you graduated from high school this year you can certainly play in it. We always hope for a good turnout.”
The Shootout will field mixed groups instead of players in a foursome. No teammates, nor classmates, will play together on the course.
“They go off in mixed groups,” Gay said. “We set up the pairings to reflect the overall talent. Once the schools come in we extrapolate these high school kids. We add up the best three scores (per team) and that’s the given winner for that year.”
Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 6, at 5 p.m. Those interested can register at aagagolf.com. Registration for both events is $20, with a $3 fee. All tee times are at 8 a.m. the day of the event.