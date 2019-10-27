FOXBORO — The undefeated New England Patriots return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to host the talented, but sub-.500, Cleveland Browns.
With receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, along with running back Nick Chubb, the Browns’ offense has big-play potential despite being among the bottom 10 scoring offenses in the league for a 2-4 start.
“On offense, you talk about all the skill positions — wide receivers, tight ends,” Pats’ safety Devin McCourty said of Cleveland. “They don’t just have one tight end, they have a group of tight ends that can all play. Then you look at the running back position, you look at the quarterback position. They’re talented as a group. You’ve got a ton of first-rounders. You’ve got the high picks, guys that have been highly productive in this league. So, I think from a defensive standpoint, it’s a game, like I said earlier, that we all have to be on point.”
Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns are 21st in the NFL in yards per gamer (351.2) while they are 13thin rushing yards per game (119.8).
The Patriots’ defense has not only solved, but thrived, against every offense it has faced this season en route to a 7-0 start. New England is ranked first in the NFL in points allowed (6.9) and yards allowed per game (223.1). The Patriots are also first in the league in turnovers (22, 18 interceptions) while the Browns are 31stin the in turnovers made (14, with a league-high 11 interceptions).
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots’ offense will look to hit its stride after a fair amount of inconsistencies through the first seven games this season. While the Patriots are first in the NFL in points scored (31.9), partly because of special teams and defensive touchdowns, the offense is 10thin the league in yards per game (377.3).
Quarterback Tom Brady will go against a Cleveland defense which has allowed the just 219.3 passing yards per game, which ranks the sixth best in the league. With Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon are two Cleveland defensive lineman who put stress on opposing quarterbacks.
“Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon – those are two guys off the edge who are very dangerous, can change the game, create negative plays,” running back James White said. “I mean, they’re a young, athletic defense and like to create turnovers and negative plays. So, it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
