At 72 years young, Attleboro native Paul Topham has never felt better.
The former competitive bodybuilder and current competitive lifter maxed out with a 365-pound squat last Saturday at the Elite Powerlifting Federation’s New England Regional Championships at Ocean State Gym in Johnston, R.I.
Winning in the squat division for his group, he advanced to Nationals this spring at a location and date to be determined. A lifelong lifter, Tophham found himself back in the gym with the help of close friend Ed Cataloni, a Rhode Island native.
Cataloni also competed in the Regional Championship in the deadlift, and has been Topham’s right-hand man through the training process. A longtime friend and workout partner, Cataloni also qualified for Nationals in his events with a 505-pound deadlift, and will make the trip along with Topham to Nationals.
“We started training together over 30 years ago,” Topham said of Cataloni, who is 20 years younger than him. “We just got back together a few months ago. ... The neat thing about this is, I get to go with my training partner who is like my best friend. He’s like a son to me. We’ve known each other for 30-plus years, that’s the best part of the whole contest.”
The workout regimen was a slow build for Topham, similar to that of a marathon runner or a cross country runner, starting from a low amount of weight and gradually increasing to a higher amount. The goal of the slow burn is to peak at the height of the build-up during competition.
The routine is one to help set Topham up for competition — not just to win against others, but to beat himself.
“I don’t try to compete with anybody I’m lifting with,” Topham said. “I lift my own style, my own weight. You always try to increase the weight so I don’t do the same all the time. When you go to a contest, you have to play with the weights so you peak at the contest and come out on the back side of it. The heavy cycle, you want it to end at the contest.”
Other parts of Topham’s prep routing include certain technicalities of the lift, like getting deep into his squat where his lower body reach a certain position. Topham said it makes a world of a difference, having to get down far enough to make the lift count in competitions.
“I was doing 400 pounds, and wasn’t going as deep as I needed to go for the contest,” Topham said. “Your thighs have to be parallel to the ground. When I was doing 385 and 400, I was a little high. Once you go down another inch (with that weight). It makes a huge difference.”
The fine details of the competition make the lift more tricky at times, but with weightlifting, it’s all muscle memory and becomes second nature once done.
“That’s what it is, you practice the lift with lighter weights to get the depth you need, and then you feel that spot in your mind so you don’t think about it,” Topham said. “It’s muscle me memory, like anything else. Ed watches to make sure I get down and then go up.”
The Nationals event will see Topham get pushed to another level, but the routine and build-up won’t start until a day is set for the competition. The only known detail about the competition is that it will be in May, which for now puts Topham’s lifting cycle on hold.
“It’ll be in May, then we start preparing and start almost at the beginning again,” Topham said. “We start with lighter weights with higher reps for a while and then you slowly increase weight and decrease reps. We need to figure out the cycles so we can get it to a point where we need to peak.”
An inspiration to other people his age, Topham seemingly has no sights on slowing down his storied life in fitness and lifting. Despite his lengthy experience, he said it’s never too late to get into the active lifestyle no matter what the weight is or the exercise.
“If people get inspired to work out because they see someone my age competing and being successful, just to get them into the gym or thinking of the idea of exercising, it’s a plus,” Topham said. “Not everybody is going to want to do heavy weights, and you don’t have to do heavy weights.
“The older we get, the weaker our bones get. If you do resistance training your bones get stronger, that’s the biggest key about people 60 or older.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.