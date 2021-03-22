FOXBORO — Hunter Henry grew up idolizing the Cowboys’ Jason Witten, studied the habits of Chiefs’ great Tony Gonzalez and shared the same locker room as Antonio Gates as a Charger, all grooming Henry for being one of the best tight ends in the NFL.
Now he has a new teammate and another NFL tight end of stature in Jonnu Smith to compare notes with as members of the New England Patriots. The pair of tight ends bring to memory the productive Patriot years when Rob Gronkowski and the late Aaron Hernandez lined up in Foxboro.
“Obviously, the Patriots’ long history of tight ends, I’ve watched it from afar,” Henry said Monday as the welcome mat was placed out for him at Gillette Stadium. “I admired it. They kind of put the tight end on the map again. Just the rich history of it and how they use the tight end, how the offense uses the tight end, it’s really exciting.
“I’m pumped to get into the system and learn it and see how I can adapt my game to it, and with Jonnu (Smith), I’m really fired up.”
With a three-year, $37.5 million contract in hand, Henry has a “whatever it takes to win” mindset, relishing the roles as a receiver and as a blocker.
“I’m looking to immerse myself in that locker room, that culture,” Henry said. “It’s a winning tradition.”
The acquisition of Smith (four years at $50 mllion) from Tennessee and the trade of Ryan Izzo will make second-year tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, both third-round draft picks in 2019, either cuts or relegated to the practice squad.
The 25-year-old Smith has caught 114 passes for 1,302 yards in his four seasons with the Titans, averaging 21.7 yards per catch in his career.
With the Patriots’ offense appearing to become more run-oriented with the re-signing of quarterback Cam Newton, having a pair of productive and experienced NFL tight ends fits into those plans.
The 26-year-old Henry has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Chargers after LA selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft as the 35th player taken overall out of Arkansas.
During the 2020 season for the Chargers, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry started all 14 games, catching 60 passes, good for 613 yards and four TDs, ranking 14th among all NFL tight ends last season in yards after catch.
“It was a little stressful at the beginning trying to figure out everything,” Henry said of his suitors. “In the end, we were excited to come to New England and be a Patriot.
“I didn’t think that this would happen,” Henry added about learning that Smith had also signed with New England. “We started talking again and got it figured out. To build that chemistry, that camaraderie with Jonnu, we complement each other well. We can complement each other in a cool way.”
Henry played in 55 regular season games with the Chargers, 49 of them starting assignments, after having missed the 2018 season due to injury. Henry has been productive after catching the ball as his 2,322 career yards on 196 receptions indicates, averaging 11.8 yards per catch.
Henry has been in Foxboro before, with the Chargers in their 2018 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Patriots.
Belichick indicated when last season ended for the Patriots that he had an appreciation for Henry.
“I’ve watched him pretty much his whole career, he (Henry) continues to be a complete and very, very good football player,” Belichick said.
Henry is grateful to play for Belichick and a proud Patriot franchise.
“I trust the coaches, what we’re building with the Patriots,” Henry said. “That’s why I wanted to be a Patriot. It’s the trust we’re building.
“I’m glad that I get to join it and be a part of it, it’s a proud franchise,” hed added. “The Patriots have had a lot of success with tight ends. I’m ready to get this thing rolling, to add to that. I’m super happy to be where I ended up. To look forward to what’s to come is exciting.”
The question is whether Henry can remain healthy. He suffered a right ACL tear during the 2018 season and a left tibia fracture during the 2019 season.
There is a long-time standing Belichick connection with Henry too. Belichick is friends with Kevin Kelley, Henry’s high school coach at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. And Belichick hired Henry’s University of Arkansas coach Bret Bielema to be on the Patriots’ defensive coaching staff for the 2018-19 seasons.
“It was a unique connection, he (Belichick) became good friends with my high school coach,” Henry recalled. “I met him before the Draft, I always talked to my high school coach about him. Over the years that kind of built. I have so much respect for Coach and the Patriots. I’m excited to learn, for him to be my coach, to become a better football player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.