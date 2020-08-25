MANSFIELD — Hamzah Henshaw of Mansfield teamed with Xavier Elbaz of Sharon to captured the Men’s A Division title at the ninth annual Mansfield Doubles Tennis Tournament at Memorial Park.
Henshaw and Elbaz overcame a one set deficit, winning the second set 7-5 in a tiebreaker and then winning a 10-7 super tiebreaker to top former Stonehill College player Jared Drzal and Garland Kimmer of Taunton for the title.
A field of 34 teams competed in the event, with 21 in the men’s divisions. There were eight mixed doubles teams.
Jen and Anders Rathley of Mansfield advanced to the finals of the Mixed Doubles Division, while Norton High products Olivia McConnell and Madeleine Souto won the under-16 division title.
